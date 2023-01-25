Read full article on original website
visitoshkosh.com
International Grocery Stores in Oshkosh
New Year, new grocery stores to stop at! Did you know Oshkosh has multiple international grocery stores for you to stop at and pick up some fun new dinner items at? We stopped at three that are local and we couldn’t wait to share what we found!. Tienda Mexicana...
wtaq.com
Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
wtaq.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County Announce Merger
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region’s largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
wtaq.com
UW-Oshkosh Foundation Launches 1871 Society
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There’s a new fundraising push on the UW-Oshkosh campus to provide more funding for student scholarships. The UW-Oshkosh Foundation launched the 1871 Society giving campaign. The name comes in honor of the year the university began. The membership is a three-year commitment of $1,871...
wtaq.com
Fox Valley Feels The Weight Of The Tyre Nichols Case
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve,” Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
wtaq.com
Bigger, Better Skate Park Is The Goal
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Action Sports Organization, better known as GBASO, welcomed the community into its new space Friday with the hopes of officially opening its doors this spring. Last spring, GBASO found itself without a home after the building it was renting from was sold. It...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Investigate Residential Burglaries on City’s Southwest Side
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating six reported residential burglaries in the Colburn, Marquette Park, and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the City’s southwest side. Since December of 2022, Green Bay Police have opened burglary cases in the following areas:. • 1100 block...
wtaq.com
Recent Point-In-Time Count Shows Increase in People Experiencing Homelessness
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, volunteers went out all throughout the Fox Cities for the biennial point-in-time count; which seeks to assess how many people are experiencing homelessness and are living on the streets in our area. Those volunteers also provided them with resources.
wtaq.com
Appleton Police Continue to Investigate January 22 Briarcliff Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is actively working on the shooting incident that occurred on January 22 in the 1200 Block of N. Briarcliff Drive. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The Outagamie County Coroner’s Office and the Appleton Police Department have identified...
wtaq.com
Kitchen Fire Damages Fond du Lac Apartments
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A kitchen fire caused damage to two apartments in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported house fire on E. Johnson Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews saw smoke and fire from...
wtaq.com
DNR confirms CWD in Waupaca County harvested deer
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Waupaca County in the town of Harrison, within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage County borders. The deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe and is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer detection in Waupaca County.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect on City’s Southwest Side
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another homeless man in Green Bay. Joseph Roberts, 55, was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Police were called to the 2000 block of Holmgren Way just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Upon...
wtaq.com
A Package Of Drugs Mailed To Green Bay’s Police Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has opened an investigation after receiving a suspicious package on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, containing narcotics that was mailed through the United States Postal Service and addressed to Police Chief Chris Davis. The package was intercepted internally before reaching...
wtaq.com
Judge will Hold Preliminary Hearing for Teen Charged in Fentanyl Overdose Death
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A preliminary hearing for a 15-year-old charged with delivering a fatal dose of drugs will be held in front of a judge instead of a court commissioner, as is the usual practice in Brown County. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo is charged in adult court...
wtaq.com
Outdoor Enthusiasts Are Heading To The Resch Expo
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With more than 100 vendors the Green Bay RV and Camping Expo has something for just about everyone, but getting outdoors may bring some challenges too — like supply chain issues and the economy. From bright yellow kayaks to the latest in camp chairs,...
wtaq.com
CWD Found In Wild Deer In Waupaca County
TOWN OF HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Waupaca County’s deer baiting and feeding ban has been renewed for three years with the discovery of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. It’s the first time a wild deer from Waupaca County has tested positive for CWD. The Wisconsin...
wtaq.com
Ariens Nordic Center Hosts Its First Big Event
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Within a month of its grand opening, Ariens Nordic Center will be welcoming hundreds of cross-country skiers this weekend. The center will be hosting the CXC Junior and Youth Cup, a competition that was originally planned to be held in Traverse City, Mich. But without enough natural snow, the competition is coming to the Brillion area where Ariens can make its own snow.
wtaq.com
Manitowoc County Woman Fined for Election Fraud
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Lisa Campion was fined $500 Friday for illegally voting in the November 2020 presidential election, even though she was ineligible to do so because she was still on probation. Campion, 59, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor election fraud – falsifying voter registration information, court records...
wtaq.com
Man Sentenced in Brown County Bowling Alley Burglary
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A second suspect in a bowling alley burglary was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. Jeremy Wondrachek, 45, was previously convicted of burglary. Before the sentence was issued, Wondrachek apologized for his actions, saying he was too immature then to deal with problems...
wtaq.com
Man Convicted 36 years After Green Bay Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in...
