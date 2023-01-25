Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Vegan McDonald's Dupe Now Open in San Francisco
Stanford "not investigating" law professor's harassment and sexist tweets
Oakland Based Music Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And Mentorship
socketsite.com
Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most
Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
BART recovering after major disruption that halted transbay service
Bay Area Rapid Transit is recovering from disruptions in Friday morning service that had forced suspension of service through the Transbay Tube.
sfstandard.com
With California’s Animal Shelters in Crisis, This SF Organization Is Stepping Up Its Adoption Drive
The San Francisco SPCA turns 155 this year, and from now until the end of the month, the organization is looking to find good homes for 155 of the dogs and cats in its care. While the numbers may sound celebratory, it’s also a relatively ambitious goal of around 40 cat and dog adoptions per day over four days. Perhaps more importantly, the SF SPCA’s “Be Mine Furever” push is meant to relieve severe overcrowding in the state’s animal welfare system, which currently houses some 350,000 cats and dogs across California. That’s roughly equivalent to the human population of Bakersfield, or the entire nation of Iceland, that’s a lot of animals hoping to find someone to love them back.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Says Life ‘Ruined' By Valley Medical Center Delays
A San Jose man says he lost this job, his life savings and his home because he’s been forced to wait more than six months for a surgery at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a public hospital in Santa Clara County, Calif. William Spradlin is an aircraft...
hoodline.com
United Playaz founder opening new SoMa dispensary on Saturday
Anyone involved with community activism in San Francisco probably knows Rudy Corpuz, Jr. He’s the founder of the youth violence prevention group United Playaz, who may be best known for ten years of gun buyback programs to keep SF’s streets safer. But starting Saturday, January 28, you’ll know Rudy Corpuz, Jr. as the equity owner of San Francisco’s newest dispensary Stiiizy SoMa, located near where he grew up, and right within the SoMa Pilipinas Filipino Cultural Heritage District.
Bay Area woman's unresolved wage theft claim illustrates wider problem
OAKLAND - As 2023 begins, Oakland resident Maria Arroyo holds onto hope that this will be the year she is finally paid for years of work that she claims she's owed. A single mom with three kids, she worked at an independently owned and operated Jack-in-the-Box in Oakland for 15 years up until 2019. That year, she suspected she may be a victim of wage theft. "I was working there for a long time and I wasn't even making the same money that the new guys were making at that point," she said in Spanish. She tells CBS News Bay...
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: South Bay Reentry Program Changes Lives Of Formerly Incarcerated
Mark Ashford has been in and out of the criminal justice system for 26 years, never staying out for more than five months at a time. A few years ago, everything changed with the help of a support program and reentry services. "It is possible for people to change," Ashford,...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case
Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
San Francisco population declines again, hitting lowest level since 2012
Every Bay Area county declined in population last year.
sfbayview.com
SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers
In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
sfstandard.com
SF Officials Describe Chaos From Cruise, Waymo Cars as They Try To Slow Their Rollout
Firefighters were battling a major house fire near the intersection of Hayes and Divisadero streets early in the morning of Jan. 22 when a Cruise vehicle with no safety driver started to creep its way into the emergency scene. Two firefighters stood in front of the car to prevent the...
oaklandca.gov
Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Unanimously Chosen Today as Chair of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority Board
Oakland, Ca -- Today, January 27, 2023, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority (OACCA) Board voted unanimously to appoint Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan as Chair of the Board. The OACCA Board was established by the City of Oakland and the County of Alameda to finance improvements to the Coliseum Complex and...
Worker charged in August poisoning death of Walnut Creek nursing home resident
MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Friday announced that a worker at an Atria nursing home in Walnut Creek has been charged with felony elder abuse in the poisoning death of a 94-year-old resident last August.The worker at Atria Walnut Creek -- identified as 54-year-old San Pablo resident Lateshia Sherise Starling -- has been charged in connection with the death of a 94-year-old resident Constantine Albert Canoun on August 31, 2022. The complaint against Starling states that while Canoun was under her care in the Memory Care Unit at Atria Walnut Creek, she "willfully caused...
SFGate
Bart Reporting Delays Due To Unschedule Maintenance In Oakland
BART officials Friday morning reported unscheduled track maintenance in downtown Oakland had stopped service on the Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae and the Green Line from Barryessa to Daly City. BART is also reported Friday morning delays on the Blue Line from Dublin to Daly City due to alternate...
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where multiple farmworkers were killed
"Horrible. Horrific. Deplorable conditions. We saw what basically looked like sheds. Storage containers that people were living in. No insulation. No running water. " However, the farm says this is inaccurate.
Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
back2stonewall.com
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.
The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975.[ The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing.[2] The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.[
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
