Lake CC Kid Fish kicks off Texas State Parks 100th celebration
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual Kid Fish event was a huge success at lake Corpus Christi. The history of kid-fish goes a long way with the park as kids from the ages 5 to 12 were able to fish for stocked rainbow trout for one hour. Participants...
Direction to Success: Paid internships while in high school get students ready for careers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Emerging Professionals Internship Program (EPIP) provides high school students with real workforce training and experience through paid internships with businesses in Corpus Christi and the surrounding area. This year-long program is designed to help high school students with an interest in high demand careers...
Aaron Lewis postpones Corpus Christi show after flu diagnosis
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aaron Lewis concert at the American Bank Center scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, the venue said on their website. The post said Lewis is sick with the flu. The show will be rescheduled for the 2023 season and all tickets purchased will be valid for the new date.
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
Snapka's Drive Inn matriarch gets $25,000 scholarship named after her
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime resident of Corpus Christi got a special surprise Thursday afternoon. The matriarch of Snapka's Drive Inn was honored with the Method and Maxine Snapka Endowed Scholarship. Maxine was had the honor of having a $25,000 scholarship in her name. "Well I think this...
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reopens Robstown satellite clinic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reopening a satellite clinic in Robstown. Officials tell 3NEWS it will help expand the public health district's services to the county's most rural communities. The clinic is scheduled to start providing health services on February 14. The...
Corpus Christi ISD high school expo gives middle schoolers a chance to plan their future
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, middle school students in Corpus Christi ISD can head over to the High School Expo and get a jump on learning what career path they may be interested in studying. Tuesday morning, students with the Audio/Visual class at Carroll High School joined First...
tpr.org
Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change
If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
Alice, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Alice. The Calallen High School basketball team will have a game with Alice High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. The Calallen High School basketball team will have a game with Alice High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
CCPD cadets graduate from 81st Police Academy
25 cadets from the Corpus Christi Police Department's 81rst Academy graduated, completing a tough but rewarding journey.
Zavala Elementary receives wheelchair swing
Some kids at Zavala received quite the surprise Friday in the form of a new ADA complaint swing set.
San Patricio-Aransas County A&H Show sees record turnout for Special Show
SINTON, Texas — Thursday was a big day for hundreds of kids at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds. They took part in the annual Special Show in the San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show. It saw kids from around the area show goats and lambs. They ranged in age from elementary school to high school age.
Congrats to the 2023 Y Women in Careers Winners!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've said it once, we'll say it again:. YWCA Corpus Christi CEO and President Nancy Wesson-Dodd joined us live to announce this year's winning group of Y Women in Careers, of which three reportedly work in male-dominated industries. The 2023 Y Women in Careers:. Kelly...
To celebrate Texas State Parks’ 100th birthday, kids will get to fish for free this Saturday at Lake Corpus Christi State Park
MATHIS, Texas — Park rangers at Lake Corpus Chrisit State Park are hosting the 31st annual Kid Fish 2023 on Saturday, January 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Young anglers can learn how to fish, enjoy the wonders of outdoor recreation and be a part of the Texas State Parks 100 Years Celebration.
Corpus Christi boxing club offers unique ways to battle Parkinson's disease
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a program at Rock Steady Boxing Inc. that has been around for more than six years, helping people overcome the physical and mental effects of the disease. To be a boxer means you have to be tough, and for people living with Parkinson's...
Grant to help Corpus Christi homeless coincides with annual point-in-time count
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An annual grant awarded to the City of Corpus Christi seeks to help the homeless population around town. City of Corpus Christi Asst. Director of Grant Monitoring Jennifer Buxton said the money, which comes from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, will be used as a way to improve outreach to the homeless community.
Corpus Christi nurses make shift to aesthetics industry
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area nurses are starting to turn their expertise to a more desired healthcare occupation -- aesthetics. With a more stable work life balance and higher pay, Assistant Clinical Professor for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Stephanie Smith said many nurses are starting to leave the hospital setting.
International Day of Education: Coastal Bend schools expanding access to educational programs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed January 24 as International Day of Education. According to unesco.org, 244 million children and youth are without school, and 771 million adults are illiterate. The theme for 2023 is "to invest in people, prioritize education." School districts across the Coastal Bend have programs to help expand the education for children in the area.
TAMU-CC Family Nurse Practitioner program ranked No. 1 in the nation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi was recognized as having the best family nurse practitioner program in the country. In order to be the best, you must learn from the best. That's why the Island University has over two-hundred students on track to being the best family nurse practitioners in the country.
Gaines Street receives costly, extensive repairs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One small stretch of roadway is starting to turn into a nearly $2 million job for the City of Corpus Christi. Gaines Street runs between Robert Drive and Airline Road. On one side of the roadway is a neighborhood, on the other is Seaside Cemetery -- the final resting place of Selena Quintanilla.
