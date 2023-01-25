ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tpr.org

Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change

If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Congrats to the 2023 Y Women in Careers Winners!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've said it once, we'll say it again:. YWCA Corpus Christi CEO and President Nancy Wesson-Dodd joined us live to announce this year's winning group of Y Women in Careers, of which three reportedly work in male-dominated industries. The 2023 Y Women in Careers:. Kelly...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi nurses make shift to aesthetics industry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area nurses are starting to turn their expertise to a more desired healthcare occupation -- aesthetics. With a more stable work life balance and higher pay, Assistant Clinical Professor for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Stephanie Smith said many nurses are starting to leave the hospital setting.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

International Day of Education: Coastal Bend schools expanding access to educational programs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed January 24 as International Day of Education. According to unesco.org, 244 million children and youth are without school, and 771 million adults are illiterate. The theme for 2023 is "to invest in people, prioritize education." School districts across the Coastal Bend have programs to help expand the education for children in the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Gaines Street receives costly, extensive repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One small stretch of roadway is starting to turn into a nearly $2 million job for the City of Corpus Christi. Gaines Street runs between Robert Drive and Airline Road. On one side of the roadway is a neighborhood, on the other is Seaside Cemetery -- the final resting place of Selena Quintanilla.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy