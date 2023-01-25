Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC champ Frank Mir, scores UFC's first NIL deal
The UFC is investing in the future of Bella Mir, who is arguably the biggest potential prospect in women’s MMA. Mir, who is the 20-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, has come to terms with the promotion to be its first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ambassador, the UFC announced on Friday following an initial report from ESPN.
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
MMAmania.com
Shell-shocked Conor McGregor just got run over by a car, shouts ‘I could have been dead!’ in aftermath video
From Road House to Road Rash. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently run down by a careless driver while getting in his morning ride, which not only destroyed his bicycle, but also left “Notorious” mangled on one side of his body. Movsar Evloev...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
MMAmania.com
Four fighters removed from UFC in latest roster update, including two former champions
UFC 283 went down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) and it featured the retirement of two mixed martial arts (MMA) legends: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Glover Teixeira. Both of them laid their gloves down in the Octagon after suffering defeat inside Jeunesse Arena.
sportszion.com
“Big fight news coming soon” UFC star Jorge Masvidal teases upcoming bout
A veteran in the Welterweight division is seemingly gearing up for his big return inside the Octagon. The 170lbs division was getting boring with Kamaru defeating almost everybody and the top contenders pretty much unwilling to take tough fights. Now Jorge Masvidal finally appears free from all the legal troubles he has gone through and teases a return.
sportszion.com
Beneil Dariush calls the reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev “Basic ahead of bout vs Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Around two weeks left till the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight and opinions are pouring in from all over. The two champions have already faced off and look ready to duke things out. UFC Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush recently was talking to Michael Bisping when he was asked to deliver his evaluation on Makhachev.
MMAmania.com
BKFC odds: Austin Trout opens as monster betting favorite over UFC vet Diego Sanchez
Former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout opened as a monster betting favorite over ex-UFC welterweight bruiser Diego Sanchez for the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Fri., Feb. 17, 2023 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Trout is currently sitting at -1000 (1/10) against +600 (6/1)...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
MMA Fighting
Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC
Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
Daniel Cormier details 'crazy' in-cage moment between Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill at UFC 283
Daniel Cormier could feel the tension between UFC champs Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira in the aftermath of UFC 283. Cormier, who was the commentator and in-cage interviewer at this past weekend’s event in Rio de Janeiro, got an up-close look at the dominant performance Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) turned in over Glover Teixeira to win the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event.
calfkicker.com
Size doesn’t matter according to Volkanovski’s coach, ahead of Makhachev clash
Alexander Volkanovski’s coach said that Makhachev towering Volkanovski will not be a problem. He explained how Volk’s short build gives opponents a hard time in reading his movements. Despite having a poor undercard, UFC 284 is highly anticipated by fans around the world. The event will be headlined...
Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”
Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
sportszion.com
“The only person I can think of is ‘The Sugar Show’” Sean O’Malley claims himself to be the UFC necessity
In the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Sean O’Malley is one of the most well-known fighters at the time, and he has stated in recent interviews that he believes he has the potential to become the organization’s face in the near future. The 28-year-old fighter began his mixed martial...
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury share heated words after intense first faceoff
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have shared their first staredown, and they needed to be separated to prevent a brawl from breaking out. Ahead of the main event of Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde at OVO Arena Wembley in London, Paul and Fury had the opportunity to meet face-to-face for the first time, complete with entrances and interviews inside the boxing ring.
sportszion.com
“You’re a fraud” UFC star Sean Strickland sends cold callout to TikTok star Detroit Self-defense guy
UFC fans don’t usually like their favorite athletes challenging outsiders to full frontal assets owing to skill issues. But some athletes still go out of their way to challenge others in a good old-fashioned mano-e-mano. Sean Strickland has already joined this trend as he challenged one of his online trolls to a fight and beat the bananas out of him.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Rocha-Ashie: This Is A Dangerous Fight; Fighters From Ghana Have Heart
Anthony Young has a better record than George Ashie, including a technical-knockout win that sent Sadam Ali into retirement in 2019. Oscar De La Hoya is nevertheless wary of Ashie, who replaced an injured Young this week as Alexis Rocha’s opponent Saturday night in Inglewood, California. Ghana’s Ashie is 38, but he has won five straight fights, all by knockout or technical knockout, since his close 10-round decision defeat to Stephen Ormond in August 2018.
Sage Northcutt looking for several fights this year ahead of ONE Championship comeback
Sage Northcutt is looking to make up for lost time. The American was once one of the darlings of the UFC having been discovered fighting on LFA on an episode of Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight. He was soon offered a UFC contract as a teenager and amassed a 6-2 record inside the Octagon before signing with ONE Championship in 2018.
Comments / 1