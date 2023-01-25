ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”

UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
sportszion.com

“Big fight news coming soon” UFC star Jorge Masvidal teases upcoming bout

A veteran in the Welterweight division is seemingly gearing up for his big return inside the Octagon. The 170lbs division was getting boring with Kamaru defeating almost everybody and the top contenders pretty much unwilling to take tough fights. Now Jorge Masvidal finally appears free from all the legal troubles he has gone through and teases a return.
MMA Fighting

Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC

Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier details 'crazy' in-cage moment between Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

Daniel Cormier could feel the tension between UFC champs Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira in the aftermath of UFC 283. Cormier, who was the commentator and in-cage interviewer at this past weekend’s event in Rio de Janeiro, got an up-close look at the dominant performance Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) turned in over Glover Teixeira to win the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event.
calfkicker.com

Size doesn’t matter according to Volkanovski’s coach, ahead of Makhachev clash

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach said that Makhachev towering Volkanovski will not be a problem. He explained how Volk’s short build gives opponents a hard time in reading his movements. Despite having a poor undercard, UFC 284 is highly anticipated by fans around the world. The event will be headlined...
bjpenndotcom

Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”

Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
sportszion.com

“You’re a fraud” UFC star Sean Strickland sends cold callout to TikTok star Detroit Self-defense guy

UFC fans don’t usually like their favorite athletes challenging outsiders to full frontal assets owing to skill issues. But some athletes still go out of their way to challenge others in a good old-fashioned mano-e-mano. Sean Strickland has already joined this trend as he challenged one of his online trolls to a fight and beat the bananas out of him.
DETROIT, MI
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya On Rocha-Ashie: This Is A Dangerous Fight; Fighters From Ghana Have Heart

Anthony Young has a better record than George Ashie, including a technical-knockout win that sent Sadam Ali into retirement in 2019. Oscar De La Hoya is nevertheless wary of Ashie, who replaced an injured Young this week as Alexis Rocha’s opponent Saturday night in Inglewood, California. Ghana’s Ashie is 38, but he has won five straight fights, all by knockout or technical knockout, since his close 10-round decision defeat to Stephen Ormond in August 2018.
INGLEWOOD, CA

