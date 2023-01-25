ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Public Utilities Commission discusses rate hikes

By Micah Smith
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXXnP_0kRN6ke000

DENVER — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission met Wednesday morning to discuss rising energy costs.

“For a typical Xcel customer, the electric utility bills are up maybe 20-25%, as opposed to gas bills, which have increased more like 75%,” Erin O’Neill, Colorado Public Utilities Commission Chief Economist said.

During the meeting, commissioners talked about how to help customers.

Suggestions included low-income utility programs and making sure utility companies like Xcel offer budget billing which allows customers to have the same payment every month.

Colorado Public Utilities Commission discusses rate hikes

But Colorado Public Utilities Commissioner John Gavan shared concerns about approving utility rate hikes while energy companies report profits.

“There’s been an awful lot in the press in the 4th quarter about the oil and gas producers taking in extraordinary profits, rewarding extremely high dividends, and doing stock buybacks that were really kind of skewing the commodity price situation. I read that there really is not a supply issue,” Gavan said.

O’Neill said some of Gavan’s concerns fall under federal government control, but the commission is thoroughly reviewing rate hike requests.

In February 2021 when a deep freeze moved through Colorado down into Texas, Xcel Energy had to pay more than $500 million to cover the surge in heating needs.

Last June, the Public Utilities Commission approved a proposal for Xcel to recover that money.

That resulted in a new fee that Xcel could collect for up to 30 months.

Then in the Fall, the PUC approved another rate hike to help Xcel kickstart a plan to upgrade its natural gas infrastructure.

“The three increases that were approved from the commission this year, are substantially lower than what the utilities had initially requested. They were lowered after having been reviewed by staff and lots of other parties including utility/consumer advocate, other consumer groups, lots of folks weigh in on those things,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill said the commission tries to strike a balance.

“I would also say in terms of the sort of record profits for Xcel in particular, they have been a partner with the state in the decarbonization on the electric side. So what that has meant is as we invest in more solar and wind resources, that's more infrastructure and plants that the company is owning, but less fuel,” O; Neill said. “And so the company does make more money on that, they get a return on that infrastructure where they don't get a return on the fuel. But overall, that’s still less expensive and it's better for the environment.”

Gene Camp, Colorado Public Utility Commission Deputy Director said we are seeing a slight decrease in utility companies returns.

“Back in the 2000s when I joined the commission, the returns of the utilities for their equity investments… was probably in the range of 10%, that they're getting a return. That's been pushed down much closer to 9%,” Camp said. “It’s a slow movement. But again, the commission is putting that downward pressure.”

O’Neill and Camp said the government does not set gas prices; the competitive market determines them.

Commissioners said they’re constantly reviewing these issues and looking at ways to provide incentives and additional help for Coloradans facing rising energy costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0kRN6ke000
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Body Security Check

Comments / 2

lmc22
3d ago

Yea raise our rates you hostage holding company! You need to reimburse the people who have been your customers for over fifty years and you have been collecting a charge called Energy assistance charge sine 2021 without the customers knowing or approval so .75 cents on our electricity and gas bill 1.50 per month since 2021 is illegal and I think you should of informed the customers, and the Colo state legislature who implemented this charge are as criminal as the governor polis! Why do you think you have the authority to charge people with your f-king fees is legal ! I call it theft🖕🏻😤😤🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻

Reply
2
FK The Left
3d ago

Xcel made 555 Mliion in net profits to pay out its shareholders in 2022. I can guarantee that the Democratically controlled state will approve the hike.

Reply
2
Related
The Longmont Leader

Tips from Xcel Engery to help customers save on energy bills

Temperatures are expected to plummet across Colorado starting Sunday and stretching into next week, prompting Xcel Energy to remind customers it offers tips and programs to help them manage their energy use and save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Governor adjusts delivery regulations ahead of anticipated fuel crisis

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Friday, giving formal approval to plans to increase deliveries of fuel to the state in the aftermath of Denver-area refinery's sudden shut down. "The shutdown will result in significant fuel supply challenges throughout Colorado," the governor's directive stated. Friday's action formalized the disaster emergency and response plan announced Dec. 31. RELATED  Suncor refinery closure likely to impact Coloradans' fuel costs The refinery accounts for roughly 25% of statewide gasoline consumption, 50% of statewide diesel consumption, and one third of jet fuel consumption at the Denver International Airport, according to the directive.The most tangible effect...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Public Utilities Commission: natural gas prices could drop

Energy bills have been much higher in recent months than in previous years for households that are using the same or less energy than even a year ago. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission discussed the rising rates and what will happen in the future during a meeting on Wednesday. The PUC said there are some main contributing factors to the high rates: Rise in natural gas pricesIncrease in natural gas usageRecovery from winter storm UriIncrease in Xcel base ratesThe discussion on Wednesday focused mainly on Xcel Energy and its customers where electric bills have increased by about 25% compared to last year and natural gas bills are 75% higher compared to last year. The PUC said future rates are projected to go down. "In the last month or two gas prices have really started to decline. I would say it's a little bit of a return to normal. Markets do respond to fast prices so production is up, demand is relatively normal, and the balance is for prices to be coming down," said Erin O'Neill.Colorado's LEAP, or Low Income Energy Assistance Program, offers assistance for those who need help paying utility bills.   
COLORADO STATE
Ty D.

Colorado Is Sending Out One-Time Checks Worth Up To $1,500 To Millions Of Americans Before The End Of The Month.

The state of Colorado is sending out one-time checks worth up to $1,500 to millions of Americans before the end of the month. This is part of the Colorado Cash Back rebate program, which was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis in May 2022. The rebates were initially slated to be $400 for individual filers and $800 for couples, but were later increased to $750 for individuals and $1,500 for couples.
COLORADO STATE
commercecitysentinel.com

Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor

Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in four days

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Colorado lawmakers propose expanding state-level earned income, child tax credits

A bill introduced this week by Colorado Democrats proposes to further expand state income tax relief for lower-earning workers and families with children. House Bill 23-1112, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Shannon Bird of Northglenn and Sens. Chris Hansen of Denver and Chris Kolker of Centennial, would raise the percentages at which Colorado matches the federal earned income tax credit and child tax credits.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

State of Colorado expands the Property Tax Deferral Program

The Colorado Department of the Treasury expands the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide relief to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Colorado’s Property Tax Deferral Program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to afford to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Colorado’s trying a public option, drug importation and more. What’s actually lowering health care costs?

If there’s an idea that might reduce health care costs, there’s a good chance Colorado’s trying it out. The state’s Office of Saving People Money on Health Care laid out a plan in 2020 that included passing a partial public option; extending the reinsurance program; launching a statewide purchasing alliance; importing prescription drugs; launching a drug affordability board; and increasing transparency in hospital and prescription drug prices.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?

Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train

Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Poll shows openness to increase taxes months after Colorado voters cut income tax

(The Center Square) – A few months after Coloradans overwhelmingly passed another income tax cut, a progressive public policy center released a poll showing the public wants more funding and a fairer tax code. After passing Proposition 116 in 2020 to lower the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%, more than 65% of Colorado voters passed Proposition 121 last November to lower the rate to 4.40%. Global Strategy Group, which...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado lawmakers kill bill to lower emissions mandates for victims of catalytic converter theft

A bill seeking to lower emissions requirements for replacement catalytic converters when the original converter is stolen was shut down by a state committee Thursday. House Bill 1038 would have allowed victims of catalytic converter theft to use a replacement catalytic converter that complies with federal emissions standards, but not Colorado’s stricter state standards. This would only apply when the theft has been reported to law enforcement and the victim has made a “reasonable effort” to get a state-compliant replacement catalytic converter.
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy