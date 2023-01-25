ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

tpr.org

Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change

If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Port of Corpus Christi to test alarms, outdoor siren Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you hear sirens coming from the Port of Corpus Christi this morning, it is only a test. The Port of Corpus Christi Authority will be testing audible alarms and an outdoor siren at the Bulk Materials Facility at 4820 E. Navigation Blvd between 10:30 a.m. and noon, according to a Reverse Alert.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

