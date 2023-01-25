Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Related
SPID waterline break causing street, highway on-ramp closures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A waterline break on S. Padre Island Drive will cause some traffic impacts while it is getting fixed. Portions of SPID and the eastbound feeder road between Staples Street and Nile Drive will be partially restricted due to ongoing waterline repairs. Emergency repairs started on...
Water line break forces emergency closure of portion of SPID westbound feeder road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A portion of the westbound S. Padre Island Dr. feeder road is closed Wednesday morning due to a waterline break, according to city officials. The closure is from Clare Dr. to Prince Dr., between the Nile and Airline exits. All traffic is being detoured down Clare Dr.
Need for emergency mud bridge fixes prompts city to create new oversight job
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The emergency fixes to the Yorktown Mud Bridge have spurred the city of Corpus Christi to hire a structural engineer dedicated to reviewing TxDOT inspection reports on local bridges, said public works director Ernesto de la Garza. "My assistant director of stormwater Gabriel Hinojosa is...
City manager hopes to roll out program that can help repave streets around town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council could sign off on a plan that will give residents the opportunity to have their street repaved within a few days. Lula Castaneda lives along Sharon Drive in between Collingswood Drive and Gollihar Road. She, along with other residents are overjoyed that the city took just a few days to get the entire street repaved.
tpr.org
Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change
If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
City leaders seek to address issue of weeds leaching water from Lake Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Invasive and harmful weeds around Lake Corpus Christi may soon be addressed by the city's water department. Corpus Christi Councilmember At-Large Mike Pusley said the weeds not only block angler and boat access, but also leach thousands of gallons of reservoir water each year. "And...
Lake CC Kid Fish kicks off Texas State Parks 100th celebration
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual Kid Fish event was a huge success at lake Corpus Christi. The history of kid-fish goes a long way with the park as kids from the ages 5 to 12 were able to fish for stocked rainbow trout for one hour. Participants...
Power restored after outage affected 1,400 Flour Bluff residents Tuesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people are woke up in Flour Bluff without power Tuesday morning. A power outage is affected more than 1,400 Flour Bluff AEP customers at around 4:30 a.m., according to the AEP outage map. The AEP outage map shows that power was restored just...
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reopens Robstown satellite clinic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reopening a satellite clinic in Robstown. Officials tell 3NEWS it will help expand the public health district's services to the county's most rural communities. The clinic is scheduled to start providing health services on February 14. The...
Thieves target neighborhoods in series of auto thefts
Man visiting Corpus Christi is the latest victim of theft after a digital measuring device was stolen from his work truck
To celebrate Texas State Parks’ 100th birthday, kids will get to fish for free this Saturday at Lake Corpus Christi State Park
MATHIS, Texas — Park rangers at Lake Corpus Chrisit State Park are hosting the 31st annual Kid Fish 2023 on Saturday, January 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Young anglers can learn how to fish, enjoy the wonders of outdoor recreation and be a part of the Texas State Parks 100 Years Celebration.
Upcoming hotter temperatures could extend water restrictions this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting, councilmembers got an update on area water restrictions -- something that could linger for some time to come. “In our weekly National Weather Service briefing with our water team, we were advised that for the next several months,...
FREE TACOS! Favor's 'Chief Taco Officer' giving away breakfast tacos in Corpus Christi Wednesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All you have to say is "free tacos" and (most) Texans will come running. Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi residents can get two free breakfast tacos each at Chaco's Tacos from 8-11 a.m. Favor Delivery's Chief Taco Officer, Chris Flores, has teamed up with taqueria's across...
Silva family investigating police actions after daughter Amethyst was shot
In a media conference, the parents of Amethyst Silva, the young girl killed on New Year's Eve, announce they retained council to look into events of that night.
Illegal drugs, guns found in Robstown smoke shop Thursday evening
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown police and the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit discovered guns, marijuana and other illegal drugs at an H-Town Smoke Shop on Western Avenue Thursday evening. "We locked the place down as soon as we discovered the contraband and we applied for a search warrant,...
Ingleside community votes against proposed LNG plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were packed inside of Ingleside City Hall Tuesday evening to participate in a public hearing to vote for or against the rezoning of 300 acres just north of Highway 361, and south west of the Ingleside ISD complex. The land used to be...
Port of Corpus Christi says it's stuck in the middle of a state, federal desal dispute
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Environmental Protection Agency could take potential legal action against the Port of Corpus Christi over its proposed desalination plant. Last week, the EPA issued a decision it said overrules approval the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had given to the Port of Corpus Christi for a desalination plant.
Aaron Lewis postpones Corpus Christi show after flu diagnosis
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aaron Lewis concert at the American Bank Center scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, the venue said on their website. The post said Lewis is sick with the flu. The show will be rescheduled for the 2023 season and all tickets purchased will be valid for the new date.
Port of Corpus Christi to test alarms, outdoor siren Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you hear sirens coming from the Port of Corpus Christi this morning, it is only a test. The Port of Corpus Christi Authority will be testing audible alarms and an outdoor siren at the Bulk Materials Facility at 4820 E. Navigation Blvd between 10:30 a.m. and noon, according to a Reverse Alert.
Opening Soon: Business growth in Downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several more new businesses are setting up shop in the Downtown Corpus Christi area. A big part of that momentum can also be credited with the assistance of TIRZ dollars. If you've been downtown lately, then you've likely seen the the signs that indicate the...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0