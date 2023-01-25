Read full article on original website
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
"Biggest scandal in our history": GOP governor turns to controversial lobbyist to craft his budget
During his contentious campaign to become Nevada governor, Joe Lombardo accused the Democratic incumbent of catering to the family of a donor and their lobbyist who helped an error-prone COVID-19 testing lab get licensed in the state. Shortly after he won the race, Lombardo, a Republican, quietly turned to that...
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Las Vegas property purchase, properly unjustified
What happens in Vegas leads to tribal public dollars staying in Vegas. My name is Todd Hall. I am an Awaxxawii Nux Baga also known as the Gros Ventre Band of the Hidatsa Tribe. I am also an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota. I am a private citizen. Tribal officials will be quick to say, that I have “No say.” I do have a voice and an opinion, however.
KOLO TV Reno
Cortez Masto introduces bill targeting oil companies
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is one of two Democratic Senators who have introduced a bill they hope will temper gas prices and bring increased scrutiny to the oil industry. The Fair and Transparent Gas Prices Act would give the Federal Trade Commission greater latitude...
Maryland man convicted in stabbing deaths of little sister, young cousins: 'The justice they deserve'
Antonio Shareek Williams, 30, is facing life in prison without parole after he was convicted of stabbing his 6-year-old sister and two young cousins to death for annoying him.
beckersdental.com
Nevada dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes
A Nevada dentist recently pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Timothy Wilson, DDS, previously owned and operated Starsmiles Children's Dentistry in Las Vegas. Dr. Wilson was responsible for paying over to the IRS income, Medicare and Social Security taxes withheld from employee wages but failed to do so from 2011 to 2014, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada. Dr. Wilson caused a total tax loss of $289,654.63.
Failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral
A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Judge trashes, blocks California COVID-19 misinformation law
The judge wrote that the law's definition of what classifies as "misinformation" is "grammatically incoherent."
Alleged serial liar George Santos had backing from FTX executives
Two FTX executives with sparse political donations gave big to Rep. Santos, according to FEC filings.
SFGate
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass...
The Plot Thickens - Evidence Shows McGonigal’s Wife was Associated with Hunter Biden
Like you would expect to find in a David Baldacci espionage thriller, emails found on Hunter’s laptop confirm both he, and Pamela McGonigal, received emails from the same girl’s lacrosse coach.
SFGate
Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh...
