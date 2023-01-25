The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to the Company’s initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on September 23, 2021, or between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022. The complaint alleges violations under the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Argo, together with its subsidiaries, purports to engage in the cryptocurrency mining business worldwide, including the mining of Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalents (together, “BTC”).

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO