WCAX
Road upgrades could be aimed for Dorset Street after city safety study
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of South Burlington’s busiest roadways could be getting an upgrade. Officials say they’ll be doing a safety study on Dorset Street. Once those results come back they’ll be installing adaptable lights meaning timing will adjust to the speed of traffic. Additionally, they’ll be looking at lighting and pedestrian safety.
Longtime Sailing Center Is a Casualty of the Lake Champlain Real Estate Boom
A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another...
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 28
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!
WCAX
Region digs out from latest storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fresh blanket of snow fell across the region overnight and into Thursday, leaving upwards of 10 inches in some areas, in addition to the accumulation from two other recent storms. “I love this snowstorm. I’m hoping to get back up on the mountain soon once...
WCAX
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
WCAX
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s only landfill is filling up. The Coventry landfill only has about 20 years of capacity left. So the state has a goal of cutting 50% of its waste out of the waste stream. But progress on that goal is slow moving according to a new state report.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a feral cat colony in Colchester. Some neighbors at the Hillcrest mobile home park didn’t approve of the cats living in the park, so they needed to go. Resident Linda Hill turned to Miche Faust of Queen City Cats for help.
WCAX
Killington to open K-1 Lodge after delay
Killington to open K-1 Lodge after delay
WCAX
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
WCAX
Will moving carriers, sorting to another facility compound mail woes in Williston?
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Williston have had a hard time getting their mail. Now, things are getting even more complicated as some carriers have been moved to a different location. Residents in the town of Williston have struggled to get their mail on time for the last couple...
mynbc5.com
Winter Renaissance Faire returns to Vermont in February
ESSEX, Vt. — Fans of medieval history, listen up — the Winter Renaissance Faire will return to the Champlain Valley Exposition in February. The weekend-long event, which is currently in its 6th year in Essex Junction, will be held on Feb. 4 and 5, according to Vermont Gatherings, the event organizer.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $379,000 home in Essex Junction with a modern interior and built in breakfast nook
This house in Essex Junction has recently been renovated to have a modern interior. The modern kitchen has a built in breakfast nook and there is a first floor primary bedroom for convenience. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $379,000. Square Feet: 1,300. HIGHLIGHTS: recently renovated, spacious front yard. Listed...
WCAX
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
WCAX
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business earlier this month. The Gilmore Home Center burned down on Jan. 15. Fire investigators weren’t able to determine exactly where it started but they say it was not suspicious. They say the...
WCAX
Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition
Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend.
Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size
Support staff at UVM Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to unionize this week. The new bargaining unit will bring 2,200 more employees under representation by the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size.
WCAX
Vermont organic dairy farmers seek help from state
Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition. A former University of Vermont club swimmer had a top-10 finish in an international ice swimming competition. Vermont snow sculptors compete in international championships.
WCAX
Teamwork helps Vermont students build skills, ready for robotics competition
Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a feral cat colony in Colchester. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Should Vermont Law School be...
WCAX
Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Support staffers at Vermont’s largest hospital have voted to unionize. The newly formed union passed with a majority vote Friday afternoon. More than 2,000 support staffers and technical employees decided via secret ballot to officially unionize and begin collective bargaining with the UVM Medical Center.
WCAX
Debating ranked-choice voting in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The debate over ranked-choice voting is back under the golden dome in Montpelier. This past week, senate lawmakers began exploring setting up that voting system for the 2024 Presidental Primary. Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot, and then the bottom candidates...
