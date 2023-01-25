ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Road upgrades could be aimed for Dorset Street after city safety study

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of South Burlington’s busiest roadways could be getting an upgrade. Officials say they’ll be doing a safety study on Dorset Street. Once those results come back they’ll be installing adaptable lights meaning timing will adjust to the speed of traffic. Additionally, they’ll be looking at lighting and pedestrian safety.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, January 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Region digs out from latest storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fresh blanket of snow fell across the region overnight and into Thursday, leaving upwards of 10 inches in some areas, in addition to the accumulation from two other recent storms. “I love this snowstorm. I’m hoping to get back up on the mountain soon once...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a feral cat colony in Colchester. Some neighbors at the Hillcrest mobile home park didn’t approve of the cats living in the park, so they needed to go. Resident Linda Hill turned to Miche Faust of Queen City Cats for help.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Killington to open K-1 Lodge after delay

Snow, get ready to meet Unstoppable Jeff, driven by Charmaine Bouvier. High school partnership puts nursing degrees in adults’ hands. It’s never too late to learn something new. You could become a dental assistant, get your CDL, or even just learn how to make pasta as part of St. Johnsbury Academy’s Adult Education Program.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Winter Renaissance Faire returns to Vermont in February

ESSEX, Vt. — Fans of medieval history, listen up — the Winter Renaissance Faire will return to the Champlain Valley Exposition in February. The weekend-long event, which is currently in its 6th year in Essex Junction, will be held on Feb. 4 and 5, according to Vermont Gatherings, the event organizer.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont organic dairy farmers seek help from state

Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition. A former University of Vermont club swimmer had a top-10 finish in an international ice swimming competition. Vermont snow sculptors compete in international championships. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Support staffers at Vermont’s largest hospital have voted to unionize. The newly formed union passed with a majority vote Friday afternoon. More than 2,000 support staffers and technical employees decided via secret ballot to officially unionize and begin collective bargaining with the UVM Medical Center.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Debating ranked-choice voting in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The debate over ranked-choice voting is back under the golden dome in Montpelier. This past week, senate lawmakers began exploring setting up that voting system for the 2024 Presidental Primary. Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot, and then the bottom candidates...
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy