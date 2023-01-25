Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Friday AM Forecast: Sunny for now, Rain returns on Sunday
Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. Rain will be back before the weekend is over. Today & Tonight: It is a freezing start for some this morning. Temperatures are in the low 30s, but we will have a sky full of sun this afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to near 60 degrees today. Tonight, temperatures will be down in the 30s, but well above freezing.
CBS42.com
Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming
TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
wbrz.com
Friday PM Forecast: weekend begins dry, ends wet
After a light freeze on the final day of the workweek, slightly warmer temperatures are expected in advance of the next front. That system puts rain in the forecast for Sunday. Tonight & Tomorrow: Another chilly night is ahead thanks to mainly clear skies and light winds. While freezing temperatures...
First Warning: Freezing rain and ice possible for some this week
While we've escaped this winter without any wintry precipitation so far, our luck might be about to change.
wbrz.com
Thursday AM Forecast: Staying clear and cool until Sunday
Clear and cool conditions will last through the first half of the weekend. Today & Tonight: We are in for a ton of sunshine and cooler temperatures today. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-50s and the winds will be calm. Tonight, we will be flirting with freezing. Areas north of Baton rouge can expect a light freeze and areas south will be at or just above that freezing mark before the sun comes up on Friday morning.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonably cool late week; rainy periods return this weekend
THURSDAY: As clouds clear, sunshine will return through your Thursday – morning 30s will gradually warm into the upper 40 and lower 50s by the afternoon. Winds will trend calmer as high pressure settles, briefly, over the area. With clear skies and calm winds, we’ll quickly turn cold tonight - bottoming out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Mississippi Skies: Window opening for better chance of severe storms, flash flooding
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, today is the day to make those happen. Although northern parts of the state will begin to see clouds moving in, most of the rain holds off until tonight. Although we’ve been expecting a chilly rain for tonight and Sunday for several days,...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
WSMV
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Wind & Rain on the Way
WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. By this evening, clouds will have thickened and showers will develop from West to East. Scattered rain continues overnight, and could be locally heavy. Far northwest Middle Tennessee and Southwest Kentucky may see some light snow accumulations from this event. It will all turn to slush as the snow transitions back to a cold rain. The wind is the greater problem here. Winds will easily gust over 40mph at times tonight, and into the midday on Wednesday. Some of the higher elevations (Cumberland Plateau) may even see gusts over 50mph. These strong gusts will be capable of knocking down small trees and tree limbs, and also could cause isolated power outages.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
WLOX
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
brproud.com
Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
theadvocate.com
More than 18,000 people without power as storms, possible tornado hits Louisiana
Strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms led to minor power outages and damage to the Baton Rouge metro area Tuesday night as a tornado watch that went into effect earlier in the day was dropped around 9 p.m. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans placed at...
theadvocate.com
See what schools are closed as Baton Rouge area braces for stormy weather Tuesday
As strong storms move toward southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Baton Rouge Community College — All classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later Tuesday at...
People in Louisiana Swear This Will Keep Mosquitos Away Better Than Anything
The weather in Louisiana will start to heat up in a few months and you know what that means—mosquitos.
ourmshome.com
Widespread Panic will celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Mississippi
Widespread Panic, one of the most popular jam bands in the world, is celebrating Memorial Day in Mississippi. The Athens, Georgia based group, a longtime staple on the touring circuit throughout the South and beyond, will play two nights Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th at the Brandon Amphitheater just outside of Jackson. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.
