Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Friday AM Forecast: Sunny for now, Rain returns on Sunday

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. Rain will be back before the weekend is over. Today & Tonight: It is a freezing start for some this morning. Temperatures are in the low 30s, but we will have a sky full of sun this afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to near 60 degrees today. Tonight, temperatures will be down in the 30s, but well above freezing.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS42.com

Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming

TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrz.com

Friday PM Forecast: weekend begins dry, ends wet

After a light freeze on the final day of the workweek, slightly warmer temperatures are expected in advance of the next front. That system puts rain in the forecast for Sunday. Tonight & Tomorrow: Another chilly night is ahead thanks to mainly clear skies and light winds. While freezing temperatures...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Thursday AM Forecast: Staying clear and cool until Sunday

Clear and cool conditions will last through the first half of the weekend. Today & Tonight: We are in for a ton of sunshine and cooler temperatures today. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-50s and the winds will be calm. Tonight, we will be flirting with freezing. Areas north of Baton rouge can expect a light freeze and areas south will be at or just above that freezing mark before the sun comes up on Friday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WSMV

First Alert Weather Day: Strong Wind & Rain on the Way

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. By this evening, clouds will have thickened and showers will develop from West to East. Scattered rain continues overnight, and could be locally heavy. Far northwest Middle Tennessee and Southwest Kentucky may see some light snow accumulations from this event. It will all turn to slush as the snow transitions back to a cold rain. The wind is the greater problem here. Winds will easily gust over 40mph at times tonight, and into the midday on Wednesday. Some of the higher elevations (Cumberland Plateau) may even see gusts over 50mph. These strong gusts will be capable of knocking down small trees and tree limbs, and also could cause isolated power outages.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WLOX

Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ourmshome.com

Widespread Panic will celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Mississippi

Widespread Panic, one of the most popular jam bands in the world, is celebrating Memorial Day in Mississippi. The Athens, Georgia based group, a longtime staple on the touring circuit throughout the South and beyond, will play two nights Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th at the Brandon Amphitheater just outside of Jackson. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

