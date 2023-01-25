Read full article on original website
Related
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities
Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
One dead after multi-unit building fire in Caribou on Wednesday
CARIBOU, Maine — Multiple families were displaced Wednesday morning after two buildings caught fire on Water and Sweden streets in Caribou. At 7 Water St., a multi-unit building, which houses apartments and businesses, caught fire around 1:50 a.m. Several people were able to evacuate the building during the fire,...
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29
Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
whdh.com
AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it...
Maine students have six choices for K-12 education
AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
Massive Fire Destroys All Of Maine Town’s Snow Removal Equipment
Even though winter in Maine cab be beautiful, and the snow can provide us with all kinds of great activities, winter weather can provide us with a lot of problems. And, dealing with those problems costs big bucks!. Even the smallest municipalities in Maine spend hundreds of thousands of dollars...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
newscentermaine.com
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
wabi.tv
Maine Secretary of State delivers win for CMP-backed initiative to stop consumer-owned utility
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Secretary of State has validated a citizen’s initiative, backed by the parent company of Central Maine Power, that aims to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine. The “No Blank Checks” campaign wants any consumer-owned utility to receive voter approval...
When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?
You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon. The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. 200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week. Up to 200,000 checks will be sent...
wagmtv.com
Update on Yesterday’s Fires in Caribou
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An update to a story Newssource 8 is continuing to follow for you: Early yesterday morning around 2 AM, fire crews were alerted of a structure fire in at 4 Water Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found a heavy fire. We have learned that one resident jumped from the building during the time the fire broke out into the stream below. Injuries to that resident still remain unknown at this time. Multiple departments were called on scene to assist with the blaze from surrounding towns. The building has been deemed a total loss with water damage to the surrounding fronts. The Maine State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to the scene to investigate later on in the evening. Crews were on scene until 10:30 PM. This fire continues to remain under investigation with the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
Debt limit trigger aimed at Maine consumer utility meets threshold
PORTLAND, Maine — A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine. The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on the...
MaineDOT announces three-year work plan
AUGUSTA, Maine — It will be a busy next several years for the Maine Department of Transportation. On Tuesday, MDOT shared its three-year work plan. As part of the plan, crews are slated to work on 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion. "It affects...
WMTW
Back to sunshine for the weekend
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
Comments / 0