PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An update to a story Newssource 8 is continuing to follow for you: Early yesterday morning around 2 AM, fire crews were alerted of a structure fire in at 4 Water Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found a heavy fire. We have learned that one resident jumped from the building during the time the fire broke out into the stream below. Injuries to that resident still remain unknown at this time. Multiple departments were called on scene to assist with the blaze from surrounding towns. The building has been deemed a total loss with water damage to the surrounding fronts. The Maine State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to the scene to investigate later on in the evening. Crews were on scene until 10:30 PM. This fire continues to remain under investigation with the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

CARIBOU, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO