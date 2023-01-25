Read full article on original website
Can elder care survive the 2023 Montana Legislature?
Montana lost nearly a dozen nursing homes in 2022. The reality is that dozens more assisted living and long-term care facilities are hanging by a thread. They are waiting to see if our governor and state legislature will take the critical steps necessary to keep essential elder services available across this vast state. Now is the time to make your voice heard on this essential concern.
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
What Everyone Ought To Know About The Montana Rebel Spirit
Montana is a state unlike any other. We are big in size, but small in population. We border a foreign country. We have lots of people moving here to be a part of this magnificent state. I have said it many times for anyone who moves here, Montanan's don't like being told what to do. Our history gives us quite a few examples of that spirit. Who remembers when Montana "didn't have a speed limit"?
Montana pharmacists may get more power to prescribe
Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, said he’s been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.
When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?
Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
Montana PBS to air film about smokejumpers surviving 1961 fire
BOZEMAN—Smokejumpers who survived a wildfire in 1961 will recount their harrowing experiences in an upcoming film set to air on Montana PBS. “Higgins Ridge,” named for the location of the fire in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, will air at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. In the hourlong...
Laugh at this List of Simpsons Characters as Montana Towns
The Simpsons is the longest-running primetime animated television series for many reasons, but I'd say the show's best quality is it's characters. People feel have a real connection with them, myself included. People are even inspired to meet the characters at Universal Studios' two theme parks, here's a video below.
The Montana Movies That Make People Not Want To Move Here
Montana is an enticing backdrop for movies and TV shows and it has been for decades. There have been a lot of movies that have been filmed in Montana. "Little Big Man", "Rancho Deluxe", "Legends Of The Fall", "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" and more. Recently we have had multiple TV shows being filmed in Montana. "Yellowstone", and "1923". "Yellowstone" has been a hugely successful franchise not only with viewers, but with the amount of money it has generated for our state.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
Have You Visited Montana’s Best Eeriest Deserted Place?
Many folks love exploring deserted places, and Montana has several locations people love checking out. If you're a fan of the Old West and love history, Montana is the place to explore. Several ghost towns were massive parts of how Montana became a state and the gold rush. Even though these towns are deserted and falling apart, people love exploring these places to discover what life was like in the 1800s.
How Living Off the Grid in Montana Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
New Barbecue Restaurant with Fun Name Opening in Western Montana
When it comes to food, every country has there signature style of food. When you picture Chinese food, you probably think of fried rice and sweet and sour pork. When you think of Mexican food, you picture tacos, nachos, and burritos. As well as Italy with its pasta and pizzas. But, what about the good ol' U.S of A? What is our signature style of food?
Montana renters likely left in the cold under GOP plan for property tax rebates
Missoula's housing market has undergone significant changes in recent years, and many of the challenges were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Discover Montana’s Coldest January on Record
At first thought, Montana shouldn’t be as cold, at least not colder than some Canadian regions, right? However, the state is widely known to have dramatic drops and spikes in temperatures, sometimes over the course of a single day. These drastic changes often happen because of the cold continental...
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims
When Sen. Susan Webber’s relative was digging outside of Browning after the family’s well ran dry, instead of water, she said her ancestor found the unmarked graves of babies. The land they had leased to raise cattle was outside the Holy Family Mission, southeast of Browning. From 1890 to the mid-1930s, the site was one […] The post Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Homelessness in Montana, what can we do to improve our state?
Homelessness in Montana is on the rise. In fact it's on the rise across America. You may have recently seen that in Flathead County the Flathead County commissioners sent out a public letter to their citizens, saying "enough is enough." I find the letter infuriating. It's almost like the County...
A Glance into Montana Mountains
Montana is home to numerous mountain ranges, each with its own unique features and attractions. The Big Sky state’s rugged terrain and diverse landscape makes it a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts looking to hike, climb, or simply take in the stunning views. One of the most well-known mountain...
Montanans v. Snow Blowers, Two Terrifying Tales
There is another winter storm forecasted to come through Western Montana very soon. This would be a good time to remind people about the issues and the dangers that can happen when a person uses a a snow blower. Snow Blowers Can Be Dangerous in Montana Winters. My grandmother was...
