Wimberley, TX

Fox tests positive for rabies in Wimberley

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
 3 days ago

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — A dead fox, found in Wimberley, tested positive for rabies, according to a public health notice from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The fox was tested by the Department of State Health Services after being found outside of a home on Jan. 20, the notice states.

Raccoon found outside Cedar Park school tests positive for rabies

The notice warns area residents not to touch foxes.

Rabies is a virus that affects the central nervous system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , and can be deadly if not treated soon after exposure.

If you or someone else may have come in physical contact with this animal, you should call the
Hays County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit at (512) 393-7896, or Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at (512) 778-6744.

In December 2022, a dead raccoon tested positive for rabies outside of a Cedar Park school. In October, a bat tested positive for rabies in Cedar Park.

