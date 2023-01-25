ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

abcnews4.com

Faith and finances: Jefferson Award winner 'Increasing H.O.P.E.' around Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some have dreams of helping others, and then there are people like Dorothea Bernique, who literally had a dream that showed her how she could fulfill a desire to help others. "It was a Sunday. Just kind of napping, you know. Those are times sometimes that we spend talking to the Lord, right? And I was just laying there, kind of halfway asleep, halfway awake, and I just heard 'hope,' So once that happened, I just began to say, okay, I'm doing an organization, or I'm gonna have a business called H.O.P.E."
abcnews4.com

Charleston chef named as South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Marcus Shell, the executive chef of 39 Rue De Jean in Charleston, will be one of the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Named alongside Shell were Erica McCier, the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in downtown Abbeville, and Rob Masone, the owner of Kounter in Rock Hill. The appointment of the three was announced in a press release on Jan. 26.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SNAP emergency allotments to end for SC households

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end SNAP emergency allotments to all South Carolina households starting at the end of the month. The USDA Food and Nutrition Service approved January as a transition month for the Palmetto State - starting February 1st, all...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Survey reports Starbucks South Carolina's favorite fast food

A recent study by Betsperts revealed Starbucks is the Palmetto's state favorite fast food option. There are 4.8 fast food restaurants per 10,000 people in SC--the ninth-highest total in the country. Starbucks is crowned America's favorite, being the most popular in 24 states. McDonald's ranks second, and Chick-fil-a third.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

PODCAST: Murdaugh Trial Day 3 Recap | Unsolved South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Did Alex Murdaugh murder his own wife and son? Will a jury buy State prosecutors' case against him?. We've now begun down the path toward answers, as an interestingly structured jury has been sworn, and powerful, emotional opening statements have been heard in this spectacle of a court case.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

SC State extends 2023 spring semester registration by 1 week

ORANGEBURG, S..C (WCIV) — South Carolina State has extended the deadline for registration for the Spring 2023 semester to Friday. Feb. 2. The extension allows students who have not registered to have an opportunity to select courses and complete associated registration requirements. Students must be accepted to SC State...
abcnews4.com

SC officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

(WPDE) — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
MEMPHIS, TN
abcnews4.com

4Ever Families: SC teen ready to be adopted

CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — James E. is a young teen who is ready for his forever home. Though his sister calls him annoying, James describes himself as funny and smart. His favorite subjects in school include Math, Science, and Social Studies. James has also recently developed a love for...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Newborn found dead beside NC railroad tracks

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a newborn baby boy was found dead Thursday afternoon beside the railroad tracks between 9th Avenue Aleo and South Street in East Rockingham, according to a news release. It said, "Our Investigators have conducted...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC

