SC AG: Financial services company to pay $45 million for sales of unregistered securities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Financial services companies Nexo, Inc. and Nexo Capital, Inc. will pay $45 million in a settlement over allegations of breaking South Carolina law by offering and selling unregistered securities. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the settlement in a press release on Jan. 27....
Faith and finances: Jefferson Award winner 'Increasing H.O.P.E.' around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some have dreams of helping others, and then there are people like Dorothea Bernique, who literally had a dream that showed her how she could fulfill a desire to help others. "It was a Sunday. Just kind of napping, you know. Those are times sometimes that we spend talking to the Lord, right? And I was just laying there, kind of halfway asleep, halfway awake, and I just heard 'hope,' So once that happened, I just began to say, okay, I'm doing an organization, or I'm gonna have a business called H.O.P.E."
Charleston chef named as South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Marcus Shell, the executive chef of 39 Rue De Jean in Charleston, will be one of the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Named alongside Shell were Erica McCier, the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in downtown Abbeville, and Rob Masone, the owner of Kounter in Rock Hill. The appointment of the three was announced in a press release on Jan. 26.
SNAP emergency allotments to end for SC households
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end SNAP emergency allotments to all South Carolina households starting at the end of the month. The USDA Food and Nutrition Service approved January as a transition month for the Palmetto State - starting February 1st, all...
Survey reports Starbucks South Carolina's favorite fast food
A recent study by Betsperts revealed Starbucks is the Palmetto's state favorite fast food option. There are 4.8 fast food restaurants per 10,000 people in SC--the ninth-highest total in the country. Starbucks is crowned America's favorite, being the most popular in 24 states. McDonald's ranks second, and Chick-fil-a third.
PODCAST: Murdaugh Trial Day 3 Recap | Unsolved South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Did Alex Murdaugh murder his own wife and son? Will a jury buy State prosecutors' case against him?. We've now begun down the path toward answers, as an interestingly structured jury has been sworn, and powerful, emotional opening statements have been heard in this spectacle of a court case.
Boeing added nearly 1k employees to South Carolina workforce in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Boeing added roughly 15,000 new employees to its global workforce in 2022 with nearly 1,000 joining the team in North Charleston, according to a spokesperson for Boeing South Carolina (BSC) – and that growth is expected to continue in 2023. According to BSC's...
SC State extends 2023 spring semester registration by 1 week
ORANGEBURG, S..C (WCIV) — South Carolina State has extended the deadline for registration for the Spring 2023 semester to Friday. Feb. 2. The extension allows students who have not registered to have an opportunity to select courses and complete associated registration requirements. Students must be accepted to SC State...
SC officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
(WPDE) — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
Pennsylvania family found dead part of pre-planned double homicide-suicide, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials in Pennsylvania say a family found dead was part of a pre-planned double homicide-suicide. An adult woman and her parents were found shot to death at a home in West Manchester Township on Wednesday. The York County Coroner said 26-year-old Morgan Daub died...
4Ever Families: SC teen ready to be adopted
CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — James E. is a young teen who is ready for his forever home. Though his sister calls him annoying, James describes himself as funny and smart. His favorite subjects in school include Math, Science, and Social Studies. James has also recently developed a love for...
Newborn found dead beside NC railroad tracks
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a newborn baby boy was found dead Thursday afternoon beside the railroad tracks between 9th Avenue Aleo and South Street in East Rockingham, according to a news release. It said, "Our Investigators have conducted...
