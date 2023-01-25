Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Report | January 18 – 24, 2023
Lopez Deputies responded to a possible theft of a chainsaw. The possible suspect was gone on arrival. Information was collected for further investigation. A Lopez Deputy and a Public Works employee responded to a downed tree on Lopez Sound Road. The tree had trapped a non-local couple who were looking at property, considering moving. The tree was removed, and the couple have not been seen back on Lopez since then.
With $1,800 from the bank robbery in his possession, man arrested in Bellingham
Another $130 was found when officers got a search warrant for a tent where the suspect was living.
Credit union robbery suspect arrested in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Police Department (BPD) announced today that a suspect in a robbery at a credit union in the 1500 block of N State Street was in custody 12 hours later. According to the announcement today, Friday, January 27th, BPD day shift officers responded to a...
ATM Heist Gone Wrong After Robbers Hit Roadblock
Deputies are searching for two men who were caught on a security camera attempting to break into an ATM at a gas station. Washington robbers drive away empty-handed after hitting a roadblock attempting to break into an ATM located at a gas station. Deputies are looking for the two men caught on camera. According to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on January 17 in Bellingham, Washington at around 4:30 early morning. Deputies responded to an alarm at the gas station.
Bellingham police seek driver who hit pedestrian and fled
Witnesses, video footage sought from Tuesday, Jan. 24, incident in the Roosevelt neighborhood.
WCSO seeking tips for ATM theft
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is seeking tips after two people were caught on surveillance video destroying an ATM at Ben’s Market on Blaine Road. Around 4:30 a.m. on January 17, WCSO deputies responded to an alarm at Ben’s Market, a gas station and convenience store in the 800 block of Blaine Road, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Surveillance footage showed two people using a tow strap to break into the store and then pulling an ATM out of the business before ramming a red Jeep into the ATM. The suspects then fled the scene.
‘A double life’: Skagit County pastor accused of dealing drugs, money laundering
A Skagit County pastor who “admitted he leads a double life” was arrested in January with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine and bragged that he was a good drug dealer, according to court documents. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested January 19 in Mount Vernon after...
Ferndale bank robbed, police seek suspect information
FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police were dispatched about 4:35pm on Tuesday, January 24th, to an in-store bank branch in the 1800 block of Main Street due to a report of a bank robbery. According to a press release from the Ferndale Police Department, the suspect demanded money and fled...
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
Cases: Following up on past stories of arrest, lawsuits in the area
Below are follow-up stories to previous arrests of residents or suspects in local crime cases and lawsuits that have since been resolved in court. Birch Bay drive-by suspect pleads guilty to attempted murder. A Bellingham man who turned himself in February 20, 2022, after attempting to kill a Birch Bay...
Police seek man seen in surveillance photo for Whatcom bank robbery
The thief was described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a regular build.
Bellingham Police ask public’s assistance to locate missing woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marye L Ketelhut, age 67, who has been reportedly missing since Wednesday, January 25th, and last seen downtown Thursday. She reportedly does not know her way around Bellingham and has no phone nor car....
Two men wanted in destruction of Blaine gas station ATM with stolen car
Two men are wanted by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office after they were spotted on surveillance cameras breaking into a gas station with a stolen car to steal an ATM and crushing the ATM with the car before fleeing the scene. At about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, deputies...
Port promises to dampen loading noise in wake of complaints
Noise complaintPort of BellinghamShippingSouth Hill neighborhood. The Port of Bellingham’s marine shipping terminal is quiet for now, but community members in the South Hill neighborhood are still making noise in anticipation of future events. Over 30 community members attended Wednesday night’s neighborhood association meeting, with many voicing concern over...
Wind advisory, colder temperatures forecast for Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It is still winter and colder temperatures are coming back into the picture this weekend. The National Weather Service in Seattle says that a cold weather pattern will move into the Whatcom County area Saturday night into Sunday, January 29th. And there is a wind advisory...
Weather advisory for cold, high winds tonight
San Juan County-Western Whatcom County-Western Skagit County-Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. *...
‘The breakfast food of my childhood dreams.’ Poll finds the best brunch in Whatcom County
The local cafe you voted as the best brunch is known for its breakfast platters, French toast, pancakes and French-baked omelettes.
Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter
FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
This Whatcom business is seeing benefits from four-day work weeks. Would you switch?
Would you rather work five, eight-hour days, or four, 10-hour days? See what this study and local business found from trying the non-traditional schedule.
Windstorm is expected to precede a cold snap lasting into next week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office expect temperatures to drop across several days and a windstorm will start it off. [A] Cool air mass moving into Western Washington behind the trough with Fraser [Valley] outflow winds over the Northwest Interior. Dry and cool Sunday and Monday with upper level ridge offshore. Warming trend by mid week as ridge weakens.
