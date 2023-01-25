The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is seeking tips after two people were caught on surveillance video destroying an ATM at Ben’s Market on Blaine Road. Around 4:30 a.m. on January 17, WCSO deputies responded to an alarm at Ben’s Market, a gas station and convenience store in the 800 block of Blaine Road, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Surveillance footage showed two people using a tow strap to break into the store and then pulling an ATM out of the business before ramming a red Jeep into the ATM. The suspects then fled the scene.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO