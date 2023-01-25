Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Effingham Radio
Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary
The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
newschannel20.com
U of I student arrested for hitting employee at bar, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A U of I student is facing a charge for battery after police say he struck an employee at a bar. Thomas E. Kempf, 22, of Champaign, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday outside The Red Lion on Green St. in Champaign. Police were called...
Illinois quick hits: Former prosecutor faces charges; murder trial set; restaurant fined
Former prosecutor faces charges A former Coles County state’s attorney is facing misconduct charges over interactions he allegedly had with three women. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Brady Allen is charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment and 21 counts of official misconduct. Raoul’s office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself in to the Coles...
Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted. Raoul said Brady […]
foxillinois.com
Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress
ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
starvedrock.media
Former Coles County prosecutor accused of misconduct toward female defendants
CHARLESTON — A former assistant Coles County state’s attorney has been charged with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions with three Coles County women, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office. Brady Allen, 33, turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after a...
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
nowdecatur.com
DPS hires retired Police Chief and former IL State Police Trooper as new Safety and Security Administrator
January 26, 2023 – Decatur Public Schools announced the hiring of Valdimir Talley, Jr., as the District’s new Safety and Security Administrator. Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most recently as Chief of Police for the Maywood Police Department, from which he retired in 2021. He has more than 18 years of criminal investigative experience, graduated from the FBI National Academy program, and has served as Bureau Chief for the Illinois State Police, Board member for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) Chicago Metropolitan Chapter, and as President-Elect for the Rotary Club of Maywood-Proviso.
wglt.org
Bloomington-Normal NAACP and police chiefs condemn 'abominable' killing of Tyre Nichols
Bloomington-Normal's police chiefs and Black leaders are responding to the police beating of Tyre Nichols, as cities across the country prepare for the public's response to the brutal incident. Nichols, a 29-year-old father and FedEx worker, was pulled over on Jan. 7 for what police said was reckless driving. After...
newschannel20.com
Urbana High School student sentenced
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana High School student on Wednesday learned her fate in court after she pleaded guilty last month to a charge of disorderly conduct connected to threats made to the high school. The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 30 days of detention. She has already...
Central Illinois Proud
Local leaders reacting to Tyre Nichols videos
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders around Central Illinois have begun to release statements related to the videos of the arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington...
wglt.org
Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review
Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
Crime Stoppers looking for Rantoul domestic battery suspect, asking public for help
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic battery charges. Crime Stoppers officials said Drayon Parker, 30, is wanted for aggravated domestic battery, violating an order of protection and for failing to appear in court. Bond was set at a cumulative $162,500 […]
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
WAND TV
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after her family said she fell down […]
PETA offering $5,000 reward for information on dead dog
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Days after a dead dog was discovered in a roadside ditch near Forsyth, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help determine who owns the dog and who abandoned it. The dog was reported to Macon County Animal Control on Tuesday and authorities confirmed the report a short […]
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen. 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that...
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
