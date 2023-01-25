January 26, 2023 – Decatur Public Schools announced the hiring of Valdimir Talley, Jr., as the District’s new Safety and Security Administrator. Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most recently as Chief of Police for the Maywood Police Department, from which he retired in 2021. He has more than 18 years of criminal investigative experience, graduated from the FBI National Academy program, and has served as Bureau Chief for the Illinois State Police, Board member for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) Chicago Metropolitan Chapter, and as President-Elect for the Rotary Club of Maywood-Proviso.

