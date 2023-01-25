ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Health Disparities Summit 2023

Join the UCSF Fresno Surgery Department, the largest surgical training department in the Central Valley, and the Intentional Recruitment Coalition (IRC) for a new symposium, created to improve care for disadvantaged populations in the San Joaquin Valley. Friday, March 24, 2023 | 7 a.m. to Noon. UCSF Fresno | 155...
FRESNO, CA
ucsf.edu

Dr. Amanda Baker, UCSF Clinical Fellow, Awarded ASPNR Travel Grant

Dr. Baker was selected for her research, "Patterns of MRI Brain Injury in Children after Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest." The grant provides a travel scholarship and enables a qualified trainee to attend the ASPNR meeting and enhance the individual's exposure to the field of pediatric neuroradiology. "Dr. Baker is an outstanding...
BAKER, CA

