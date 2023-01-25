Read full article on original website
Longtime Sailing Center Is a Casualty of the Lake Champlain Real Estate Boom
A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another...
Home tour of the week: A $379,000 home in Essex Junction with a modern interior and built in breakfast nook
This house in Essex Junction has recently been renovated to have a modern interior. The modern kitchen has a built in breakfast nook and there is a first floor primary bedroom for convenience. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $379,000. Square Feet: 1,300. HIGHLIGHTS: recently renovated, spacious front yard. Listed...
Age Well is offering a free meal for those aged 60+ at Essex Tech Culinary Cafe and Bakery
Age Well is offering a free community meal at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Essex Tech Culinary Cafe and Bakery, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction. The meal is available for people aged 60 and over and has a $5 suggested donation. The menu includes a mixed green salad...
Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community
By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals. While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Newly opened Shiretown Marketplace serves up comfort and community
Located just past Twilight Hall and tucked into an offshoot of College Street is Shiretown Marketplace. A relatively new addition to the downtown Middlebury food scene, Shiretown is a burgeoning favorite among local residents and Middlebury College students alike. Open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Sunday, Shiretown Marketplace offers...
10 For ‘Toga! Every Concert Coming To SPAC In Summer 2023
Whether you're ready to claim your spot on the lawn or jam in the amphitheater, it won't be long before another summer of music at SPAC. Since Harry Belafonte was the first pop act to take the stage there in 1967, its been one of Upstate New York's best destinations for world-class acts.
Parking changes at Stowe Mountain Resort cause concern over access to outdoor recreation
While the resort is getting the most attention, many other parts of Stowe experience traffic difficulty throughout the year, according to Town Manager Charles Safford. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parking changes at Stowe Mountain Resort cause concern over access to outdoor recreation.
Ludlow citizen on Jeopardy Jan. 27
LUDLOW, Vt. – Jake DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher from Ludlow, Vt., is set to compete on America’s favorite quiz show on Jan. 27 on WPTZ-TV (NBC). Please check your local listing for additional information or visit www.jeopardy.com.
76 St Paul Street Burlington, VT
This 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Condo is new to the market. It was listed on January 25th 2023 with a list price $1,300,000. A great opportunity to own a beautiful condo in downtown Burlington. This unit is located on the 8th floor and has amazing views of the city and water views. It is within walking distance to Church Street where you will find shopping and great places to dine. This home has plenty of open space and windows throughout to sit and gaze at the views from each room. This 2 bedroom 2 bath is now waiting for its new owner to enjoy as much as the current owners have. The kitchen area is open to the dining/living room and ample space for guests and family. There are 2 parking spaces for this unit in the parking garage. ( Photos are from a previous listing, Unit is currently empty)
Cornwall woman appointed to ACSD board
The Addison Central School District Board on Tuesday picked Ellen Whelan-Wuest to temporarily fill the Cornwall spot on the panel recently vacated by incumbent Peter Conlon. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
Road upgrades could be aimed for Dorset Street after city safety study
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of South Burlington’s busiest roadways could be getting an upgrade. Officials say they’ll be doing a safety study on Dorset Street. Once those results come back they’ll be installing adaptable lights meaning timing will adjust to the speed of traffic. Additionally, they’ll be looking at lighting and pedestrian safety.
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
Will supporting Santos land Stefanik in the doghouse with donors?
Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition. A former University of Vermont club swimmer had a top-10 finish in an international ice swimming competition. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on their work Friday at a competition in...
Driver rescued after car crashes into Connecticut River in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A driver had to be rescued after their car went into the Connecticut River Wednesday. Plainfield fire was just one of several agencies that responded when that car went into the river. Hanover fire posted a video on their Facebook page, showing what looks like a...
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor Graveyard
VERMONT - The Ben and Jerry's Flavor Graveyard is a fun memorial for bygone flavors. Located on the Ben and Jerry's Factory grounds in Waterbury, Vermont, this is a graveyard for more than thirty-five departed flavors.
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
The University of Vermont is proud to announce that the following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester
The University of Vermont is proud to announce that the following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Catherine Spagnola from Pleasant Valley is majoring in Undeclared. Morgan Jablonski from Poughquag is majoring in Agroecology and Landscape Design. Katherine Mcgee from Stormville...
Hartford names Rutland commander as permanent police chief
Gregory Sheldon, whose first day as chief will be Feb. 6, has spent more than 21 years with the Rutland City Police Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford names Rutland commander as permanent police chief.
