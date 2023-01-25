ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver updates migrant count, asks for children’s items

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEzw9_0kRN3EPp00

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has corrected the number of migrants who have been served by the city over the last month and a half, reducing the number after the city’s scrubbed duplicates from its records.

As of Wednesday, the number stood at 4,133 migrants served since Dec. 9, according to the Denver Officer of Emergency Management.

What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?

“The Emergency Operations Center recently transitioned to a new record-keeping system for managing the arrival of migrants at shelters. This transition from manual spreadsheets to automated forms has resulted in the removal of duplicate records,” the city said in a release.

More than 900 people remained in shelters as of Wednesday, with 96 of them in the city’s emergency shelters and 834 sheltered by some of the city’s partners.

Donations needed for Denver migrants

Denver has also updated its list of new and unopened items in high need:

  • New/unopened underwear for boys and girls
  • New/gently used shoes for boys and girls ages pre-K to 13
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrushes
  • Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner
  • Soap
Here’s what it takes to be in the top 1% of earners in Colorado

The city is also still in need of the following donations:

  • New or very gently used men’s winter clothes such as jackets, hats, gloves, and sweatpants (high demand item), small and medium only
  • New socks, underwear/boxers
  • Backpacks and/or medium-size duffel bags (highest-demand item)
  • Large and XL men’s belts
  • Men’s shoes and work boots size 7-10
  • Shower sandals

Donations can be delivered on Tuesdays-Wednesdays from noon-5 p.m. at the Little Saigon neighborhood site (in a vacant building; not Little Saigon restaurant) at 1011 S. Federal Blvd. Volunteers are also needed at the site on Tuesdays-Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until around 6 p.m.

One final donation day will also be offered on Monday, Jan. 30, at Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape St., from 5-8 p.m.

