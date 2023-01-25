ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, VT

97.5 WOKQ

This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
LITTLETON, NH
Mountain Times

Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community

By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals.  While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
CBS Boston

New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.  
FRANCONIA, NH
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside

A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
PERU, VT
WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
PLAINFIELD, NH
NEWS10 ABC

Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute

Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
HARTFORD, NY
newportdispatch.com

2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
RUPERT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Reading

READING — A 56-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited for assault in Reading on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Bailey Mills Road at around 5:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Adam Waters, of Hinsdale, NH, had assaulted Floyd Allen,...
READING, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay

LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
LACONIA, NH

