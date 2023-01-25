Read full article on original website
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community
By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals. While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
WCAX
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
Police: Vermont woman, 76, froze to death after fall
The woman's body was found outside her Bennington County home early Saturday.
mynbc5.com
Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
WCAX
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked
Patricia Duff, 60, was cited Thursday evening following an investigation by Vermont State Police. She will be arraigned next month on charges of false pretense and grand larceny. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County side judge accused of collecting pay for hours she allegedly never worked.
Hartford names Rutland commander as permanent police chief
Gregory Sheldon, whose first day as chief will be Feb. 6, has spent more than 21 years with the Rutland City Police Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford names Rutland commander as permanent police chief.
Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute
Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield
James Hines, 53, was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine. He’s the fifth person indicted on those charges. A sixth individual has been added to the indictment, but the person’s name is redacted. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November’s Valley Street raid in Springfield.
WMUR.com
Newport fire captain given new sledgehammer after using tool when diving into river to clear submerged car
NEWPORT, N.H. — Nearly six months after diving into a river to clear a submerged car, Newport's fire captain received a very special surprise. Officials said Capt. Miller jumped into action last July after learning there might be a child inside. He took a metal sledgehammer, swam out to...
WMUR.com
WCAX
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Reading
READING — A 56-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited for assault in Reading on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Bailey Mills Road at around 5:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Adam Waters, of Hinsdale, NH, had assaulted Floyd Allen,...
laconiadailysun.com
Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay
LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
