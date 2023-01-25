Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.—CASTLETON—The Sons of the American Legion (SAL) of Castleton American Legion Post 50 is sponsoring a fundraiser on Saturday at 7 p.m. at 378 Route 4A in Castleton.

Direct from Branson, Missouri, Matthew Boyce and his Suspicious Minds band will be performing in concert. Boyce is a Saratoga, New York, native. Since he was 13, he has been doing Elvis Tribute performances. Since the beginning, he consistently received top awards at the Lake George Elvis Competition. He is currently the featured artist in “Elvis-Story of a King “at the American Theater in Branson.

Purchasing tickets in advance ($25) is recommended as there is limited seating. Tickets may be purchased at the Castleton Legion and Fair Haven Legion or by calling Jay Brown at (802) 265-3843.

The post Elvis performance artist to perform in Castleton appeared first on The Mountain Times .