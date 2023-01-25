ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, VT

Elvis performance artist to perform in Castleton

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.—CASTLETON—The Sons of the American Legion (SAL) of Castleton American Legion Post 50 is sponsoring a fundraiser on Saturday at 7 p.m. at 378 Route 4A in Castleton.

Direct from Branson, Missouri, Matthew Boyce and his Suspicious Minds band will be performing in concert. Boyce is a Saratoga, New York, native. Since he was 13, he has been doing Elvis Tribute performances. Since the beginning, he consistently received top awards at the Lake George Elvis Competition. He is currently the featured artist in “Elvis-Story of a King “at the American Theater in Branson.

Purchasing tickets in advance ($25) is recommended as there is limited seating. Tickets may be purchased at the Castleton Legion and Fair Haven Legion or by calling Jay Brown at (802) 265-3843.

Killington, VT
The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that's different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

