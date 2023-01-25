ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6d ago

for all my real estate friends out there: is emmient domain something that city council can vote on ? and especially in this case since it really is not eminent domain at all but a ploy for a commercial landlord to take this man's rifle property from him so that they can do what they want with it?

Patti Burress
6d ago

'Compelling public purpose'? Just like when they allowed VIA to eminent domain property on the corner of S. Frio and W. Houston for a Transit station meant for a light rail system that was voted down 3 times.Just whom exactly has it benefited? Their idea of "Fair Market Value" isn't very fair. Except for them.

Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
SAPD arrests man linked to string of recent San Antonio robberies

SAN ANTONIO — A 68-year-old man connected to several robberies around San Antonio in recent days was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on the south side, authorities say. Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department noticed a vehicle connected to those previous robberies and began to follow it, according to SAPD Officer Nick Soliz. They observed the driver, James Kirkwood, trying to enter multiple closed businesses before he eventually held up a dollar store that was still open.
