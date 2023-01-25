Read full article on original website
6d ago
for all my real estate friends out there: is emmient domain something that city council can vote on ? and especially in this case since it really is not eminent domain at all but a ploy for a commercial landlord to take this man's rifle property from him so that they can do what they want with it?
Patti Burress
6d ago
'Compelling public purpose'? Just like when they allowed VIA to eminent domain property on the corner of S. Frio and W. Houston for a Transit station meant for a light rail system that was voted down 3 times.Just whom exactly has it benefited? Their idea of "Fair Market Value" isn't very fair. Except for them.
Firefighters met with heavy flames at vacant building west of downtown
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were met with heavy flames when they arrived at an empty building west of downtown just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. SAFD was called out to the 3400 block of El Paso St. for reports of a fire. When first responders arrived, they were met with...
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays
SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at the school districts that...
Ice forming on trees could cause power outages
SAN ANTONIO — It is still raining here in northern Bexar County and this has been the case for several hours now on Wednesday morning. Ice is being seen on trees and cars. When that ice forms on trees and power lines, the branches get heavy and can fall or snap.
Beets will help keep Bexar County roads from freezing this week
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County public works crews are treating roads and bridges with a new spray meant to keep precipitation from freezing on the ground. The anti-icing fluid is made with a beet juice derivative. The mix is more cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly than traditional road salt or brine.
City Council to accept resignation of District 7’s Ana Sandoval, outlines next steps
SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, San Antonio City Council gave a heartfelt goodbye to City Council District 7's Ana Sandoval. Last week, Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation citing personal and financial reasons. "I’m in a different place in my life than I was in 2017 and it's time...
As school campuses closed Tuesday, one San Antonio district remained open
SAN ANTONIO — As winter weather pushed through Tuesday, nearly all school districts in Bexar County closed due to frigid conditions. Canceled classes kept some parents home from work to watch their kids who suddenly had the day off. Siblings Crew and Bay Brown weren't sad about staying home from school after Northside Independent School District closed campuses.
One person burned in house fire on the south side
SAN ANTONIO — One person was injured in a house fire on the south side Wednesday morning, fire officials said. The fire started at a home on East Dickson, near South Flores and Southwest Military Drive around 9 a.m. Fire crews say an officer found a woman in the...
Icy tree limbs may cause power outages, Hill Country electricity providers warn
SAN ANTONIO — Hill Country electricity providers are preparing for potential power outages this week as freezing rain moves across southern Texas. Ice began to accumulate on power lines around Fredericksburg Monday, Central Texas Electric Co-Op (CTEC) CEO Tachi Hinojosa said. "The major concern, when it comes to icing......
Delays, cancellations impact travelers at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — Multiple delays and cancelations left some travelers frustrated at the San Antonio International Airport amid a winter storm. Many were flights from Southwest who says the Alamo City is part of its travel advisory. According to the website FlightAware, 37 flights were delayed and 31 were...
Hospital patient steals ambulance, officials say
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a San Antonio area hospital Tuesday morning, police say. San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance. What the suspect...
Heater may to blame for fire in west-side home
SAN ANTONIO — Officials say a space heater may be to blame for a fire in a west-side home. Firefighters were called out to the 500 block of San Gabriel Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire in the backside of a single-story home. They were...
Next 24 hours: Ice and rain will continue to impact Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for another round of winter weather. Many teachers, staff and students will enjoy the ice day on Wednesday with many San Antonio schools closed. Over the next 24 hours, San Antonians will see rounds of rainfall and even a wintry mix of...
SAISD to distribute meal bundles due to school cancellation Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO — SAISD says it will distribute meal bundles to all children on Wednesday due to the ongoing school cancellation. Most school districts canceled school Tuesday and Wednesday due to icy conditions in Bexar County and the Hill Country. The SAISD child nutrition department will be open for...
SAPD arrests man linked to string of recent San Antonio robberies
SAN ANTONIO — A 68-year-old man connected to several robberies around San Antonio in recent days was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on the south side, authorities say. Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department noticed a vehicle connected to those previous robberies and began to follow it, according to SAPD Officer Nick Soliz. They observed the driver, James Kirkwood, trying to enter multiple closed businesses before he eventually held up a dollar store that was still open.
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-10 in Kerr County
SAN ANTONIO — Westbound traffic on I-10 at the Kerr/Kimble County line is at a standstill due to multiple crashes involving semi-trailers. The City of Kerrville's Police Department shared a post on Facebook that said the crashes will take some time to clean up since heavy wreckers will need to be deployed to clear the 18 wheelers.
City of San Antonio offers numerous ways to stay warm during winter freeze
SAN ANTONIO — When we slide into deep freeze conditions, the city has a number of ways to make sure people aren't suffering. KENS 5 reporter Sue Calberg has a summary of where you can find help staying warm FOR FREE. Whether it's cold or not, anyone who is...
CPS Energy reporting power outages in our area
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy is reporting numerous outages Wednesday morning. As of 9:00 a.m., there are 111 active outages impacting more than 21,000 customers. The outages are in various zip codes around the north, northwest and northeast sides of the city. Crews are working in icy conditions to...
Four puppies found abandoned inside fire station dumpster
SAN ANTONIO — Four adorable puppies were found abandoned inside a dumpster at a far west-side fire station on Tuesday. The related video above was originally published January 29, 2023. Thankfully, firefighters found them when they were taking out their trash this morning, or it might have been too...
