ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Stop dreaming, start heli skiing

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.—KILLINGTON—First Stop Board Barn, 8474 U.S. Route 4 in Killington. Free. Last Frontier Heli Ski will present an informational meeting and movie night at First Stop Board Barn this Saturday at 5 p.m. Whether heli skiing or boarding is on your bucket list, or you’ve tried to explain the unmatched experience of taking ascending to the top of a handpicked alpine peak with limitless powder lines to friends and family, Last Frontier Heliskiing is worthy of moving to the top of your list. Come learn more!

Schedule:

5-5:30 p.m. après ski meet and greet

5:30-6 p.m. last frontier presentation and film showing

6-6:30 p.m. Salomon ski demo setup

Ski demo requirements: Your own boots, signed waiver, credit card, ID, some restrictions may apply. First come, first served. For more information visit: bit.ly/StartHeli.

The post Stop dreaming, start heli skiing appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Party in the Peace Park

Saturday, Jan. 28 — KILLINGTON—Help kick off another great season of Killington’s Peace Park in style! Come for the smooth transitions, stay for the live music, swag giveaways, and free food courtesy of Mountain Dew. Find us on rider’s left […] Read More The post Party in the Peace Park appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Killington to open K-1 lodge after delay

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Killington Resort is finally celebrating the grand opening of the new K-1 Lodge. After more than six decades, the old lodge was torn down last year. In its place, the new building is about 50% bigger. The goal was to have it completely ready to...
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community

By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals.  While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside

A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
PERU, VT
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Elvis performance artist to perform in Castleton

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.—CASTLETON—The Sons of the American Legion (SAL) of Castleton American Legion Post 50 is sponsoring a fundraiser on Saturday at 7 p.m. at 378 Route 4A in Castleton. Direct from Branson, Missouri, Matthew Boyce and […] Read More The post Elvis performance artist to perform in Castleton appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CASTLETON, VT
Mountain Times

All about dancing!

By Mary Ellen Shaw Although “Dancing with the Rutland Stars” is over for this season, I think that when we watched it the “dancer” in all of us came to life! I was talking to friends about how we were […] Read More The post All about dancing! appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

The Upper Valley residents, businesses prepare for Wednesday night snowstorm

LEBANON, N.H. — Hardware stores like LaValley Building Supply in West Lebanon saw an increase in business Wednesday ahead of this evening's storm. Customers have been stocking up on shovels, ice melt and roof rakes. Local business owners have been outfitting their stores or trucks with salt, shovels and car scrapers.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Region ramps up for next winter storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

CityPlace construction continues on schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
BURLINGTON, VT
pallspera.com

76 St Paul Street Burlington, VT

This 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Condo is new to the market. It was listed on January 25th 2023 with a list price $1,300,000. A great opportunity to own a beautiful condo in downtown Burlington. This unit is located on the 8th floor and has amazing views of the city and water views. It is within walking distance to Church Street where you will find shopping and great places to dine. This home has plenty of open space and windows throughout to sit and gaze at the views from each room. This 2 bedroom 2 bath is now waiting for its new owner to enjoy as much as the current owners have. The kitchen area is open to the dining/living room and ample space for guests and family. There are 2 parking spaces for this unit in the parking garage. ( Photos are from a previous listing, Unit is currently empty)
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Rockin the Region with Houston Bernard

Houston Bernard is bringing his solo acoustic show to Rivershed in Killington, for the first time. He’ll be playing this Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday brunch at noon.  I saw Bernard perform back in September, in a […] Read More The post Rockin the Region with Houston Bernard appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Seacoast Current

Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. After the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the success of Dateline, and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting.
BENNINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
918
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy