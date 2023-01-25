Stop dreaming, start heli skiing
Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.—KILLINGTON—First Stop Board Barn, 8474 U.S. Route 4 in Killington. Free. Last Frontier Heli Ski will present an informational meeting and movie night at First Stop Board Barn this Saturday at 5 p.m. Whether heli skiing or boarding is on your bucket list, or you’ve tried to explain the unmatched experience of taking ascending to the top of a handpicked alpine peak with limitless powder lines to friends and family, Last Frontier Heliskiing is worthy of moving to the top of your list. Come learn more!
Schedule:
5-5:30 p.m. après ski meet and greet
5:30-6 p.m. last frontier presentation and film showing
6-6:30 p.m. Salomon ski demo setup
Ski demo requirements: Your own boots, signed waiver, credit card, ID, some restrictions may apply. First come, first served. For more information visit: bit.ly/StartHeli.
