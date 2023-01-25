Party in the Peace Park
Saturday, Jan. 28 — KILLINGTON—Help kick off another great season of Killington’s Peace Park in style! Come for the smooth transitions, stay for the live music, swag giveaways, and free food courtesy of Mountain Dew. Find us on rider’s left of Peace Park and grab a free meal and some Mountain Dew merchandise while supplies last.
Schedule:
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Park laps w/ Woodward Parks crew
12 p.m.— Free lunch, while supplies last.
12-2 p.m. — Live music from Nick Bredice.
Woodward Peace Park is a collaborative partnership between Woodward and Danny Davis—a Grand Prix Winner, X Games Gold Medalist, Dew Tour Champion, and a U.S. Olympic Snowboard athlete. Danny Davis founded Peace Park in 2011 with the hopes of breaking traditional terrain park formulas and reinventing freestyle terrain with a focus on transition, creativity, flow and fun. Today’s Woodward Peace Park expands on Danny’s original vision and scales access by making Peace Park open to the public to ride and enjoy at Woodward Mountain Park locations across the country.
