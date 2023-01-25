Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
Any scorer to help lighten the load for LeBron James is a good one.
Former Laker Available in Trade Talks and He Would Make Sense for LA
Could the Lakers bring back an old friend?
"You couldn't put him on the floor" - Kendrick Perkins urges Brooklyn Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the trade deadline
Kendrick Perkins makes an honest plea to the Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the 2023 trade deadline.
Report: Knicks attempting to package Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier in trade
The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the New York Knicks are expected to be major players in the trade market. The Knicks currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-23 but are just three games out of fifth place. With 33 games left and the league's hardest remaining schedule, the Knicks are seeking roster upgrades to bolster their efforts to earn a top-six seed in the East. The six spot is key, of course, because the top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament.
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma’s candid reaction to Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub
As expected, the announcement of the NBA All-Star Game starters has caused quite a stir among basketball fans everywhere. The biggest name that has emerged from the rubble is none other than Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid, who has surprisingly been omitted from the list of All-Star starters. Washington Wizards...
This Knicks-Nets Trade Features Seth Curry
Any NBA team picking in the lottery is hoping to pick a star player. Hope springs eternal. At the same time, it isn’t always vindicated. Some lottery picks don’t make good on the promise they showed before entering the league. On the other hand, we can’t always blame...
Nets Head Coach Jacque Vaughn Rolls His Eyes About Ben Simmons' Knee Soreness
Simmons who played for two quarters exited the game early in the third stretch due to reported "knee soreness".
Shaquille O’Neal Goes Hard After Kevin Durant, Who has Hilarious Response
There’s certainly no love lost between NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The “Inside the NBA” analyst never misses a chance to go after Durant, and did so again Saturday. “I don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair,...
Lakers News: John Wall Scouts Possible Los Angeles Trade Candidate
Los Angeles still has some assets to move.
Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run?
The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are believed to covet Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent... The post Knicks looking to reunite with 1 player from playoff run? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
Lakers News: Major LA Free Agent Target May Take Himself Off Market
It could be a big blow to the Lakers' offseason aspirations.
2x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Be Traded
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is a player who could potentially get traded.
Landing spots for biggest names at NBA trade deadline
(BVM) – The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill is spinning at a torrid rate. With the cutoff set for Feb. 9, teams across the league are looking for potential upgrades to their squads or suitors for their best assets. Given that the league has...
Important Player Ruled Out For Lakers-Celtics Game
The Boston Celtics will be without one of their best players against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Rui Hachimura shines in his Lakers debut: Grade and analysis
You’d have to be shallow not to give Rui Hachimura his flowers after debuting for the Los Angeles Lakers last night. On a night where people were excited to see the shiny new forward, his shine was partially snatched due to the return of All-NBA Laker big man Anthony Davis from his six-week hiatus.
