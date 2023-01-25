Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Jury trial begins Monday for man accused of brutal murder outside St. James motel
A jury trial begins Monday for a Pennsylvania man accused of a brutal murder in Phelps County. Josue Martinez is charged with fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James, outside a St. James motel in 2021. Court records state surveillance footage shows Martinez stab Wethy twice unprovoked. When Wethy attempted to get away, Martinez allegedly stabbed him at least 12 more time. Video then shows Martinez going through Wethy’s pockets.
kwos.com
Columbia claw hammer murder suspect pleads not guilty
A Columbia man accused of killing a woman with a claw hammer last fall has pleaded not guilty. 37-year-old Adam Alfred Conner is charged with second degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He waived formal arraignment this week. Columbia Police say 59-year-old Patricia Kelly was beaten to death with...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Mid-Missouri parolee facing murder/arson charges in death of his mother
A mid-Missouri parolee charged with first degree murder and arson for the December death of his mother in an apartment fire was paroled from prison on December 15, about a week before the incident. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko says 43-year-old Brandon Spears is charged with first...
kjluradio.com
St. James man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fatal dose of Fentanyl
A Phelps County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl is headed to prison. Dennis Stanley, of St. James, pleaded down last week to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance were dropped. Stanley was sentenced to ten years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Northeast Missouri man charged with burglary at Sedalia paint store
A northeast Missouri man faces several felony charges for a burglary at a paint store in Sedalia. Chaney Crow, III, of Memphis, Missouri, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. He’s being held on $50,000 bond. The Sedalia Police Department says...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
myozarksonline.com
Lake Ozark woman charged with domestic assault
A Lake Ozark woman is facing multiple charges following an incident at her home on Ridgecrest Circle on January 18th. According to the report from Camden County, when they arrived on the scene they found Alexis Whitaker in the parking lot screaming and in a highly intoxicated state. Whitaker was reportedly combative and swung at the deputy. At the same time, the victim of an alleged assault came to the door of the apartment but said she was afraid of Whitaker and went back inside. When the officer spoke with the victim she said they got into an argument and Whitaker grabbed her by the neck, and also threatened her with a kitchen knife, before stabbing herself in the stomach, causing a laceration. While being subdued by law enforcement, Whitaker reportedly began striking her head against the pavement multiple times. After Whitaker was taken into custody she was transported to an area hospital and was sedated. Whitaker has since been charged with domestic assault, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. She is being held without bond.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man arrested in connection with drug distribution operation
One man is arrested in connection with a drug distribution operation in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says this month, detectives received information that someone was distributing drugs from a home in the 100 block of Rand Street in Washington. One man, Tony Ward, 36, of Washington, was identified as a suspect dealing narcotics from the home and other locations in the county. Ward was spotted at a car wash in Union on Thursday. Deputies say he tried to flee, but was caught and taken into custody. Ward allegedly had a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and 98 suspected fentanyl capsules on him.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man arrested for vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in back seat
A Kansas City man is arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in the backseat. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says police in Sedalia tried to stop a vehicle near Highway 65 and 16th Street for equipment violations just before 1:00 this morning. The driver took off down Highway 65. A Pettis County deputy then joined the pursuit. Thinking the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires. The driver kept going, entering Saline County and getting onto I-70. It was at that time that officers spotted a passenger in the back seat.
kjluradio.com
Bench trial scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated
A bench trial is set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism as he takes on the Department of Revenue about his driving license. Chism was arrested last October in Moberly for drunk driving. Officers were called to the Arby’s restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. He allegedly had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck and smelled of alcohol. Arresting officers say Chism had vomit on his shirt and was slurring his speech. When asked to exit his vehicle, Chism refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.
2 arrested after narcotics investigation in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department arrested two people from Rolla following the conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation. According to a press release from the police, Brandon Deluca, 44, and Jessica Inman, 35, were both arrested on January 26. Deluca is facing charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and […]
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
kjluradio.com
St. Robert man gets seven-year prison term for brutally assaulting family member
A Pulaski County man is sentenced to prison for causing critical injuries to a female family member last year. Reginald Gallop, of St. Robert, pleaded down Tuesday to one count of second-degree assault and was sentenced to seven years. Gallop was originally charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
kjluradio.com
Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle
Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia roommates arrested on drug charges following two-month undercover investigation
Pettis County roommates are behind bars following a two-month long drug investigation focused on meth distribution in that area. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was aided by detectives with the Mid-Mo Drug Task Force and Sedalia Police on Tuesday while conducting a traffic stop in the area of 3rd and Osage. A K9 alerted deputies to a positive hit for drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up an ounce and a half of suspected methamphetamine, half a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.
KMZU
Burglary suspect apprehended by Moberly police
MOBERLY, Mo. - A burglary suspect Monday is apprehended by Moberly police. Moberly Police Department states in a release officers arrived at the 500 block of North Ault Street regarding a reported burglary in progress. Officers say upon arrival they witnessed a male run inside the residence through a back door. Hiding inside a closet, police found 34-year-old Luke O’Banion along with an unnamed 21-year-old female.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man pleads guilty to using identities of dead people to get COVID stimulus payments
An Eldon man pleads guilty to participating in a scheme to use the identities of dead people to receive thousands of dollars in COVID-19 stimulus payments. Lamar Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government in federal court Thursday. He’ll be sentenced on June 21 and faces up to ten years in federal prison without parole.
kjluradio.com
Two people seriously injured in possible DWI crash in Pettis County
A Henry County man is facing a possible driving while intoxicated charge following a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Carsen Gerke, 21, of Windsor, was driving just east of his hometown on Highway 52 early Saturday morning when he traveled into oncoming traffic, striking an oncoming pickup truck.
kjluradio.com
Glasgow man seriously injured when he's thrown from his car in Saline County crash
A Howard County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in neighboring Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Martin Nevels, 23, of Glasgow, was driving on Highway 240, just east of Sparrow Trail, early Saturday morning when he travelled off the side of the road. The patrol says Nevels’ car struck the ground and overturned, ejecting him.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man flips SUV after suffering medical emergency
A Jefferson City man suffers minor injuries when he flips his SUV onto it’s top on the city’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Thomas Nield, 54, was driving on West Edgewood Drive Thursday afternoon when he suffered an apparent medical emergency. Nield’s SUV struck the light pole in the center median, then continued into oncoming traffic where he struck a curb causing his vehicle to overturn where it came to rest upside down on its top.
