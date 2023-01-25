ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Right to Harm’ explores public health impact of factory farming

By Krista
 3 days ago

Free virtual screening available this week

Monday-Friday, Jan. 23-27—VIRTUAL—Through the riveting stories of five rural communities, Right to Harm exposes the devastating public health impact factory farming has on many disadvantaged citizens throughout the U.S.

Filmed across the country, the documentary chronicles the failures of state agencies to regulate industrial animal agriculture. Known formally as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations — or CAFOs — these facilities produce millions of gallons of untreated waste that destroys the quality of life for nearby neighbors. Fed up with the lack of regulation, these disenfranchised citizens band together to demand justice from their legislators.

Run time is 1 hour 15 minutes.This free virtual screening of Right to Harm is part of the Sustainable Woodstock Climate Change and Sustainability Film Series.

Register for Right to Harm at: righttoharm.eventbrite.com.

For more information visit: pentanglearts.org or sustainablewoodstock.org.

