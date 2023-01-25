ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls competes at HVL One Act Play festival

Cannon Falls students took part in the Hiawatha Valley League’s One Act Play festival Saturday at Rochester Lourdes. The Bomber actors performed “Little Women 2: Wrath of the Undead” by Don Zolidis. Juniors Meagan Pedersen and Paige Scherz each earned All-Conference honors for their performances Saturday. Scherz...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls' Billy, Clara Wilson start alpine ski season strong

Cannon Falls senior Billy Wilson and sophomore Clara Wilson compete for the Northfield Area Alpine Ski team. Both skiers have had a strong start to their winter seasons. Both Wilsons took second at Welch Village on Jan. 5 against teams from Hastings and Rochester. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the team had a Big 9 Conference meet against Rochester and Mankato schools. Billy was the champion for the boys while Clara once again finished second for the girls.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Weather wreaks havoc on center events

Well, it's Chapter Two of "plowin' thru.” This winter has been a bugger and was predicted by the. Farmer's Almanac that it would be. As for recent winters, the Almanac claimed an overall accuracy rate of 72 percent for 2021 and 2022. Most scientific analyses of the accuracy of...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Marlowe W. Erickson

Marlowe Warren Erickson, 71, of Red Wing, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Bayview Rehab and Nursing Home in Red Wing. He was born June 26, 1951, to Warren and Helen (Nelson) Erickson in rural Vasa, Minn. He attended Vasa Elementary and Cannon Falls High School. Upon graduation he moved to Red Wing and worked at Durkee Atwood for 36 years. He then went on disability due to health concerns. The last few years he lived at Jordan Towers where he made many friends. He frequented Mandy’s Coffee Shop almost daily and he also enjoyed traveling, taking bus trips and photography. He is survived by many cousins and friends and was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Rev. Mike Zaske officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Vasa Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Red Wing Hospice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
RED WING, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester fire respond to New Horizon Academy

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to New Horizon Academy on Kutzky Court NW Thursday morning, after a malfunctioning electrical outlet required students to be evacuated from a classroom. The outlet began smoking around 10 a.m., but there was no fire or injury, according to the...
ROCHESTER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at State Street East and almond Street North. The police report stated that a 2009 Nissan driven by Gracid Vidal, 18 of Randolph, collided with a 2016 Dodge driven by James Hjermstad, 72 of Cannon Falls.
CANNON FALLS, MN
B105

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls schools prepare for AED need

Just over three weeks ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin delivered a hit on the field during a Monday Night NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and immediately collapsed. He suffered cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field in front of millions of TV viewers and tens of thousands of people in the stands.
CANNON FALLS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Costco and more coming to Oak Ridge Commons development

Since an initial concept plan for the Oak Ridge Commons development was first approved in March 2020, Chaska residents have been long awaiting the opening the community’s own Costco. City officials expect the bulk retailer to open sometime next year. The 164,500 square-foot building will be on the east...
CHASKA, MN
KAAL-TV

Nursing home neglect leads to death

(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
AUSTIN, MN
fox9.com

Crews battle structure fire at farm property near Hastings

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vermillion Township on Thursday evening. The large fire appeared to be burning at a rural farm property on the 17000 block of Emery Avenue near 170th Street East, located about seven miles west of Hastings. The fire was...
HASTINGS, MN
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory Issued

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the Minnesota counties of Goodhue, Wabasha, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, Freeborn, Mower; and for the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd. This advisory is through 11am Sunday morning. Wind chills could reach around -25 degrees Sunday morning, capable of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

30-year-old injured in Friday snowmobile accident

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said the 30-year-old was riding with a group lost control and was thrown from his sled. He was flown by Mayo One from the scene. There is...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE

