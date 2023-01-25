Read full article on original website
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls competes at HVL One Act Play festival
Cannon Falls students took part in the Hiawatha Valley League’s One Act Play festival Saturday at Rochester Lourdes. The Bomber actors performed “Little Women 2: Wrath of the Undead” by Don Zolidis. Juniors Meagan Pedersen and Paige Scherz each earned All-Conference honors for their performances Saturday. Scherz...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls' Billy, Clara Wilson start alpine ski season strong
Cannon Falls senior Billy Wilson and sophomore Clara Wilson compete for the Northfield Area Alpine Ski team. Both skiers have had a strong start to their winter seasons. Both Wilsons took second at Welch Village on Jan. 5 against teams from Hastings and Rochester. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the team had a Big 9 Conference meet against Rochester and Mankato schools. Billy was the champion for the boys while Clara once again finished second for the girls.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Weather wreaks havoc on center events
Well, it's Chapter Two of "plowin' thru.” This winter has been a bugger and was predicted by the. Farmer's Almanac that it would be. As for recent winters, the Almanac claimed an overall accuracy rate of 72 percent for 2021 and 2022. Most scientific analyses of the accuracy of...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Marlowe W. Erickson
Marlowe Warren Erickson, 71, of Red Wing, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Bayview Rehab and Nursing Home in Red Wing. He was born June 26, 1951, to Warren and Helen (Nelson) Erickson in rural Vasa, Minn. He attended Vasa Elementary and Cannon Falls High School. Upon graduation he moved to Red Wing and worked at Durkee Atwood for 36 years. He then went on disability due to health concerns. The last few years he lived at Jordan Towers where he made many friends. He frequented Mandy’s Coffee Shop almost daily and he also enjoyed traveling, taking bus trips and photography. He is survived by many cousins and friends and was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Rev. Mike Zaske officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Vasa Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Red Wing Hospice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
KAAL-TV
Rochester fire respond to New Horizon Academy
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to New Horizon Academy on Kutzky Court NW Thursday morning, after a malfunctioning electrical outlet required students to be evacuated from a classroom. The outlet began smoking around 10 a.m., but there was no fire or injury, according to the...
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at State Street East and almond Street North. The police report stated that a 2009 Nissan driven by Gracid Vidal, 18 of Randolph, collided with a 2016 Dodge driven by James Hjermstad, 72 of Cannon Falls.
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls schools prepare for AED need
Just over three weeks ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin delivered a hit on the field during a Monday Night NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and immediately collapsed. He suffered cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field in front of millions of TV viewers and tens of thousands of people in the stands.
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
swnewsmedia.com
Costco and more coming to Oak Ridge Commons development
Since an initial concept plan for the Oak Ridge Commons development was first approved in March 2020, Chaska residents have been long awaiting the opening the community’s own Costco. City officials expect the bulk retailer to open sometime next year. The 164,500 square-foot building will be on the east...
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox9.com
Crews battle structure fire at farm property near Hastings
VERMILLION TOWNSHIP (FOX 9) - Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vermillion Township on Thursday evening. The large fire appeared to be burning at a rural farm property on the 17000 block of Emery Avenue near 170th Street East, located about seven miles west of Hastings. The fire was...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory Issued
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the Minnesota counties of Goodhue, Wabasha, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, Freeborn, Mower; and for the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd. This advisory is through 11am Sunday morning. Wind chills could reach around -25 degrees Sunday morning, capable of...
fox9.com
Propane tank explosion causes significant damage to structures in White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The White Bear Lake Fire Department is reminding the public about the dangers of working with gases after responding to a propane tank explosion Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the report of a loud explosion that shook the caller’s house and received...
These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
KIMT
30-year-old injured in Friday snowmobile accident
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said the 30-year-old was riding with a group lost control and was thrown from his sled. He was flown by Mayo One from the scene. There is...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
