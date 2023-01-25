ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

WHEC TV-10

Monroe County officials speak about plan for improving internet access

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The Monroe County Broadband Task Force delivered its community access plan and funding strategy on Thursday. The plan will serve as a blueprint for how to best use the $20 million made available by the American Rescue Plan. Officials say improving access to high-speed internet is crucial...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Four arrested for Starbucks robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Police arrest Greece man in fatal hit-and-run

GATES, N.Y. – The driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Gates has been charged. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle, a felony. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton was hit by...
GATES, NY
rochesterfirst.com

19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road

19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to the fatal hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road on January 15, the Gates Police Department announced during a press conference. 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run …. 19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Students celebrate Town of Macedon turning 200 years old

MACEDON, N.Y. —The Town of Macedon is turning 200 years old. To celebrate, some students at Pal-Mac put together a time capsule. During lunch period on Thursday, the students were asked to draw what they think life in Macedon will be like in 50 years. Their predictions will be put into the time capsule and buried along with some other items from the school. Some students said they think there will be floating cars, flying cars, apartments and hotels with robots, and flying people.
MACEDON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
GREECE, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Friend for Life: Meet Linda!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Linda!. Linda is a hamster looking to find her forever home! Although she may be tiny, you all know what they say about big things and small packages!. Whenever Linda has downtime from eating snacks, she’s usually caught taking power naps.
ROCHESTER, NY

