Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
EXPLAINER: What is “bail jumping?”
Under the New York Penal Law, failure for an individual to appear for a court appearance on their criminal case can result in additional criminal charges for them. These charges are called New York bail jumping.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County officials speak about plan for improving internet access
ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The Monroe County Broadband Task Force delivered its community access plan and funding strategy on Thursday. The plan will serve as a blueprint for how to best use the $20 million made available by the American Rescue Plan. Officials say improving access to high-speed internet is crucial...
WHEC TV-10
Local business owner sad, but not surprised that violence coming closer to his front door
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s latest homicide is being felt by many in the Beechwood section of the city. Police identify the shooting victim as 29-year-old Earl Thomas. They say he was shot by 23-year-old Robert Broomfield, as they were arguing at the Sunoco gas station on Culver Road.
Keeping your car safer in the elements with a new battery offered to the public
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As winter starts to ramp up, it’s important you and your car are prepared for the elements. We’re just now starting to get our first real taste of impactful winter weather and anyone driving yesterday afternoon may have experienced some of that heavy snow and traffic gridlock. It only lasted for […]
Four arrested for Starbucks robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
WHEC TV-10
Gates Police arrest Greece man in fatal hit-and-run
GATES, N.Y. – The driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Gates has been charged. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle, a felony. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton was hit by...
rochesterfirst.com
19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to the fatal hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road on January 15, the Gates Police Department announced during a press conference. 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run …. 19-year-old Greece resident Joshua Reis was arrested Friday morning in relation to...
Fire crews responding to call on Sawyer Street
Fire crews are currently tending to a call for a fire at a house on Sawyer Street.
WHEC TV-10
Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Students celebrate Town of Macedon turning 200 years old
MACEDON, N.Y. —The Town of Macedon is turning 200 years old. To celebrate, some students at Pal-Mac put together a time capsule. During lunch period on Thursday, the students were asked to draw what they think life in Macedon will be like in 50 years. Their predictions will be put into the time capsule and buried along with some other items from the school. Some students said they think there will be floating cars, flying cars, apartments and hotels with robots, and flying people.
Cheektowaga’s Most Expensive Home For Sale Is Amazing [PHOTOS]
Everytown in Western New York has some sort of a stereotype attached to it. Things like All the Rich People live in Clarence or in Orchard Park or that the blue-collar workers live in West Seneca or Cheektowaga aka Cheektowvegas. Well, the most expensive home for sale in Cheektowaga might...
WHEC TV-10
Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
westsidenewsny.com
Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings
The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
rochesterfirst.com
How has the lack of snow in Rochester affected snow plow companies this season?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Plow companies in Rochester rely on our “snowy” climate for work, but with just over a foot of snow recorded since November, the season has been off to a quiet start. The lack of significant snow seen in Rochester so far this season...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
First refuse district in Irondequoit could be coming in 2024
Irondequoit, Pittsford, and Brighton all say refuse districts save residents money.
rochesterfirst.com
Friend for Life: Meet Linda!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Linda!. Linda is a hamster looking to find her forever home! Although she may be tiny, you all know what they say about big things and small packages!. Whenever Linda has downtime from eating snacks, she’s usually caught taking power naps.
