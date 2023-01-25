MACEDON, N.Y. —The Town of Macedon is turning 200 years old. To celebrate, some students at Pal-Mac put together a time capsule. During lunch period on Thursday, the students were asked to draw what they think life in Macedon will be like in 50 years. Their predictions will be put into the time capsule and buried along with some other items from the school. Some students said they think there will be floating cars, flying cars, apartments and hotels with robots, and flying people.

MACEDON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO