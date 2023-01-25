ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii’s Jordan Yamamoto signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
Hawaiiâ€™s Jordan Yamamoto is on the move again, as the right-handed pitcher from Saint Louis signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

â€œThey see the potential that I provided back in my career and they wanted to enhance that. They wanted to pretty much show me what I can fully do. Itâ€™s definitely nice and refreshing to have an organization take the chance on me and and work with me to get me to my peak, my peak performance,â€� Yamamoto told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

Originally selected by the Brewers in the in the 12th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Yamamoto made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Marlins where through his first six career starts, he was 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

Since then, he has struggled with injuries and spent the last two seasons with the New York Mets where with Double-A Binghamton, he posted a 4.55 ERA over 31.2 innings in 2022.

Yamamoto, a lifelong starter, will be used as a reliever with the Dodgers.

â€œI kind of like it. I really like it,â€� he said. â€œI mean, starters get paid more but at the end of the day it ainâ€™t going to matter if Iâ€™m sitting in the minor leagues as a starter, you know? I want to be in the big leagues, I want to be able to help the big league team win and if thatâ€™s being a reliever and knowing that I do well as a reliever, then why not?â€�

Yamamoto is already in Arizona ahead of Spring Training, where he will get an opportunity with the big league club. Through the offseason, his fastball has been topped out at 97 miles per hour.

â€œTheyâ€™re helping me out with all of my off-speed stuff, my fastball, velo, mechanics, everything and anything that will help me to become the pitcher that they want me to be and the pitcher that I know I can be,â€� Yamamoto said. â€œIâ€™m all for it.â€�

