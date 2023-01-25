ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moneta, VA

Akron Beacon Journal

Macedonia council resolution honors Police Chief Jon Golden, who retires Feb. 3

MACEDONIA – City Council adopted a resolution of appreciation Jan. 26 for Police Chief Jon Golden, who is retiring after nearly 33 years of employment with the city. Golden’s official retirement date is Feb. 3. He began his career with the city on April 30, 1990, as a full-time patrolman, was promoted to sergeant in mid-1998 and has served as chief since Feb. 1, 2002.
MACEDONIA, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Two Aurora directors’ pacts, staff pay rates OK’d

AURORA – Annual contracts with Law Director Dean DePiero and Economic Development Director Holly Harris Bane were approved by City Council on Jan. 23. They will receive 2.5% and 4% salary increases, respectively. For 2022, DePiero’s base salary was $151,425, and that will increase to $155,211 in 2023. Harris...
AURORA, OH
WSET

Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
LYNCHBURG, VA

