Wait, Is a Potato a Vegetable?
We all know the humble potato to be hard-working and versatile, but what exactly is it? Can the potato be classified as a fruit or vegetable? Here's everything you need to know. Are Potatoes Vegetables?. Yes, botanically speaking, a potato is definitely a vegetable. It comes from an annual plant...
Coffee Grounds - Areas of Use
Do not throw away the coffee grounds. Coffee grounds also work after you've had the pleasure of coffee. Cleaning is the best. Want to make coffee grounds useful for your business? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.
Ham and potato soup recipe
This is a great recipe that only takes about 45 minutes. Perfect for busy nights or when you are craving a hearty meal. Even picky eaters will ask for seconds!. 1/3 cup unsalted butter (2 oz | 60 g)
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Champurrado
Champurrado is made with just a handful of ingredients and incredibly easy to make. The result is something rich and SO yummy. Serve on chilly nights with a few tamales. Champurrado is a delicious Mexican hot chocolate drink thickened by masa harina Do not substitute masa harina for regular corn flour. Masa harina is a type of corn flour and has a distinct taste.
Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup
Easy Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup takes all your favorite flavors from stuffed cabbage rolls and turns it into a filling, flavorful soup that the whole family will enjoy!. Last week I was making our menu plan and having a hard time doing it. I wanted to make a soup recipe but felt like we've had the same 4 or 5 soups all winter long so I started looking for something different.
Cottage pie
If you're in the mood for some delicious comfort food, today, I decided to make a cottage pie. Cottage pie is similar to a Shepherd's pie, but instead of using lamb, I use beef. The filling is layered with a biscuit crust, and topped with a cheesy, mashed potato topping. I use ground beef, beef bouillon, tomato paste, onions, garlic, and shredded carrots with a mixture of spices for the filling. Served alone, cottage pie is a complete meal. It's economically friendly. Plus, it's very filling and super delicious.
Why putting a coffee filter in your flower pots is always a good idea
Plants turn a house into a home and enliven a space with their beauty and greenery. Being a plant parent isn’t exactly hard, but it does take time and care. Any time we can cut down on plant maintenance and save time, we’re game. So when we learned how putting coffee filters in your flower pots can help in many ways, we just had to share.
Masa for Tamales
This easy to make masa for tamales recipe is the start to yummy homemade tamales! Ready in minutes and only a few ingredients needed to make a light and soft dough. This Masa for Tamales recipe is a keeper! We have used this recipe for generations and generations in my family, and it has never done us wrong. It’s a basic and very easy recipe that’s perfect for making delicious tamales.
Crockpot Beef Barley Soup
Beef Barley Soup was one of my favorite soups from when I was growing up. We had a little restaurant in town that made the absolute best Beef Barley Soup, and I have been trying to recreate it for years! My husband came across this recipe, modified it a bit, and it's really close to what I remember. Enjoy Beef Barley Soup that you can cook in your crockpot!
How to poach a perfect egg in the microwave
Poached eggs are a breakfast favorite. They’re soft and velvety with runny, gooey yolks. They are as lovely to look at as they are delicious to eat. But making them can be tricky. From getting the timing right to ensuring that they’re adequately cooked, poaching eggs can be challenging. However, you can make perfect poached eggs with a few simple steps and your microwave.
Recipe: Chicken chardonnay by David Theiss
Preparing my menu list for the weeks ahead I notice I eat a lot of chicken. Chicken is on most people’s shopping list. It’s a very versatile and economical protein that you’re able to fry, bake, BBQ, boil, stew, braise, pressure cook. For a while now I’ve...
4 Cozy casseroles for cold days
Nothing warms you up on a cold day like a hot casserole fresh from the oven! All of these recipes have been tested by our sister publication's Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen, so you know they're good!. Cheeseburger and fries casserole. How could the classic comfort combo of a...
Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades
The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.
Mushrooms, Ragu With Polenta
Mushrooms, sausage ragu with polenta, doesn’t sound like perfect comfort fall food?. Of course, there are so many versions of ragu, but most of them all have some meat as a base.
Russian Friendship Tea
It’s cold and snowing up here - I love hot chocolate but I don’t always want something so heavy or with that many calories! Whenever I make this tea, the smell alone brings calm over me and puts a smile on my face. I love the orange citrus with cinnamon and cloves. I always have a jar of this tea in my cupboard. I originally found this recipe at a local Church Bazarr - A Homemakers Cookbook. What a delight this book is! It’s full of all vintage recipes that have been forgotten, some are real gems others are better off left in the shadows Lolol. This tea is one of those gems. I have even been know to make this tea for gifts, housewarming, Christmas, Birthday. Everyone I’ve ever gifted this tea to has requested the recipe, it’s really that good and that easy!
Carne Deshebrada
This amazingly tender and flavorful Carne Deshebrada recipe is perfect for tacos, burritos, and more! The shredded beef comes out so juicy and so delicious. Carne Deshebrada - We’re talking about shredded beef cooked in a rich and savory tomato sauce. I like to make burritos with the beef, but the options are endless. Tacos, mulitas, gorditas. A classic recipe made of Mexican tradition you can taste.
Tuna Noodle Casserole
Mom never used soup in her Tuna Noodle Casserole recipe, so if you're looking for an easy recipe, this one is all made from scratch for tuna casserole and perfect for any weeknight meal.
Gardners - Things To Do By March For A Successful Year
If your home is anything like our homestead, the months of December and January are very quiet. This winter rest ends, however, the final week of January. Knowing how and when we will take care of other essentials makes life on the homestead easier. Of course, we will probably have to deal with unplanned repairs because it's a farm and things will always happen. It's life! So in January, the planning and prep work for our garden is a constant top priority.
Homestyle - Rice Pudding
This is one of those recipes that has been passed down through the generations. Rice pudding has been a staple in my home since a child. It was a favorite of my dad’s so it was always around and now a favorite of my kids. It’’s nostalgic, it’s one of those recipes that warms your heart and belly all at the same time. This recipe has been tweaked through the years, simplifying it, making it a bit more “user friendly” but still has all that creamy simplicity that you can only get from being homemade. Not to mention you house smells amazing with a pot of this on the stove simmering full of cinnamon and vanilla.
