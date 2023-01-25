ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056

By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New fashion exhibit coming to Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is a new fashion exhibit opening up this weekend at the Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art & Design and it runs through February 24th. Fashion Designers Celeste Malvar-Stewart and Tracey Powell joined Good Day Columbus to talk about some of the items that they will be featuring.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life

Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County …. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JjVJoj. Columbus protesters call for justice in Tyre...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures

Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy