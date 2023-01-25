ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Crowds enjoy nice weekend weather in St. Louis, St. Charles

A seasonably-warm Saturday near the end of January gave many a reason to venture out of their homes and explore around the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Traffic backup after I-64 vehicle fire

Two young carjackers did not
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man fatally shot Friday night in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed in a Friday night shooting in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a shooting on the 3200 block of N 19th Street. They found a male victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime spree

A suspect's cell phone and gun contained clues that would not just help them solve a violent crime in East Alton but also two other violent crimes, thousands of miles away.
EAST ALTON, IL
St. Louis American

Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis

The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Old North St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday night, police responded to a homicide in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Around 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of North 19th Street and found a man in his late teens or early 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

John Mayer coming to St. Louis

Vandals smashed windows at south St. Louis business.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis mayor says PD chief retired not fired

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of East St. Louis said former police chief Kendall Perry retired, contradicting reports stating Perry was fired. On Thursday, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III issued the following press release:. "East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

