FOX2now.com
Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash
Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man's minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.
FOX2now.com
Crowds enjoy nice weekend weather in St. Louis, St. Charles
A seasonably-warm Saturday near the end of January gave many a reason to venture out of their homes and explore around the St. Louis area.
FOX2now.com
Traffic backup after I-64 vehicle fire
Traffic backup after I-64 vehicle fire
Man fatally shot Friday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A person was killed in a Friday night shooting in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a shooting on the 3200 block of N 19th Street. They found a male victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
FOX2now.com
East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime spree
A suspect's cell phone and gun contained clues that would not just help them solve a violent crime in East Alton but also two other violent crimes, thousands of miles away.
myfoxzone.com
'It was tough to watch' | Former & current St. Louis area officers react to Tyre Nichols video release
ST. LOUIS — Just 24 hours ago, the Memphis Police Department released the footage in the Tyre Nichols investigation to the public. Ed. Note: We need to warn you, the images are disturbing and very difficult to watch. Since its release, the video has sparked protests across the country,...
Man stole computers, other valuables in Downtown St. Louis break-ins
ST. LOUIS – A man faces criminal charges for a series of break-ins last year in Downtown St. Louis, during which he reportedly stole dozens of computers and other high-priced items. Prosecutors have charged Eric Pritchett, 33, with five felonies for burglary and stealing and one misdemeanor for stealing...
St. Louis American
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
See Inside a Neglected St. Louis Mausoleum, But There’s Good News
This has become a lonely and neglected place, but it didn't used to be that way. You can see inside what was a neglected St. Louis, Missouri mausoleum. The good news is that this story might just have a happy ending.
St. Louis activists react to release of Tyre Nichols video
ST. LOUIS — The death of a Memphis man who was beaten by police and died three days later hits close to home for people in the St. Louis region. The City of Memphis on Friday released an intense video showing five police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for three minutes on Jan. 7.
Three men arrested in woman’s St. Louis murder
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three men in a St. Louis murder case over the shooting death of woman last month. Jeramey Cobert, 22, William Desimone, 20, and Aaron Payne, 37, are all behind bars with charges pending. They are accused in the shooting death of Shiann Driskell, a 23-year-old woman from Ellisville.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Old North St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday night, police responded to a homicide in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Around 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of North 19th Street and found a man in his late teens or early 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Congregation helps St. Peters neighbors hit hard by July floods
One group of Lutheran Christian servants spent part of the weekend helping people in a St. Peters subdivision repair their homes.
FOX2now.com
Police: Thieves hit south St. Louis County gas stations, steal purses from cars
As St. Louis city officials look to combat a spree of car break-ins, it appears a similar concern is rising in south county.
FOX2now.com
John Mayer coming to St. Louis
John Mayer coming to St. Louis
Police: Group shoots at two in south St. Louis over ‘personal matters’
ST. LOUIS – A group of three women shot at a man and his mother overnight in south St. Louis over “personal matters,” police say. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Stansbury Street. Three women are accused of physically assaulting...
Woman struck by gun, robbed in Central West End
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect who hit a woman with a firearm and robbed her in the Central West End.
KMOV
East St. Louis mayor says PD chief retired not fired
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of East St. Louis said former police chief Kendall Perry retired, contradicting reports stating Perry was fired. On Thursday, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III issued the following press release:. “East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief...
FOX2now.com
Woman found dead in Fairview Heights house fire Thursday morning
Crews are at the scene of a house fire where a woman was found dead early Thursday morning.
Man accused of several crimes after meeting St. Louis woman on dating app
ST. LOUIS – Police say a man is accused of several crimes over the past week after he met a St. Louis woman through a dating app. Police say a 36-year-old man is accused in the crimes, which include firing shots in the woman’s home and holding her against will for several days.
