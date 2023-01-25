ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns’ Mia Scott named to USA Softball player of the year watch list

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WObE_0kRN0SdO00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas sophomore infielder Mia Scott is under early consideration for national softball player of the year.

USA Softball named Scott to its Top 50 watch list for its collegiate player of the year award, making her the sixth player to be named to the list during head coach Mike White’s tenure at Texas.

Texas softball picked to finish 3rd in Big 12 by conference coaches

Scott was a unanimous selection to the preseason all-Big 12 softball team following her tremendous freshman season in 2022. The Angleton native smacked 77 hits in 204 plate appearances to hit .377 with a .443 on-base percentage. She drove in 38 runs, stole 26 bases and drew 25 walks. She hit 14 doubles, five triples and four home runs to compile a .554 slugging percentage.

The 25 finalists for the collegiate player of the year will be announced April 19 with the winner being named prior to the Women’s College World Series. A player doesn’t have to be included on the Top 50 list to be considered for the 25 finalists, but the winner will come from the 25 finalists group.

Since the organization began giving out the award in 2002, a Texas player has won it three times. Hall of Fame pitcher Cat Osterman is the only player to win the award three times, winning in 2003 and back-to-back in 2005 and 2006. Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn Alo won the award in 2021 and 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Disgraced head coach moving away from college town

After being fired from the University of Texas, it appears that disgraced basketball coach Chris Beard is looking to leave the Austin area. Beard was fired earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony and subsequently suspended. He was charged with an assault on his fiancée.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Nkamhoua, Zeigler lead No. 4 Tennessee over No. 10 Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 points and Zakai Zeigler had 22 points and 10 assists to lead No. 4 Tennessee over No. 10 Texas 82-71 on Saturday night in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The raucous crowd of more than 20,000 at Thompson-Boling Arena watched the Volunteers (18-3) dominate the Longhorns (17-4) inside. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
KXAN

Rodney Terry embraces challenge of facing mentor Rick Barnes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 10 Texas will face No. 4 Tennessee in a battle of the top ten’s on Saturday at 5pm local time. It will be the 13th game for Rodney Terry since taking the helm as the Interim Head Coach. Since being abruptly put into the role of the head man, Terry has […]
AUSTIN, TX
vucommodores.com

Off to Texas

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (10-10, 3-4 SEC) AT NR/RV TEXAS A&M AGGIES (14-6, 6-1 SEC) Saturday, Jan. 28 • 7:30 p.m. Vanderbilt has split each of its last four games including a 69-53 loss to Kentucky on Tuesday night. Vandy is 1-2 in road games in SEC play (losses at No....
NASHVILLE, TN
KXAN

Texas women thump No. 14 Oklahoma at home 78-58

The Longhorns scored 26 points off the Sooners' turnovers and four players scored in double figures led by DeYona Gaston's 19 points. Gaston shot 7-of-11 from the field and 5-for-6 from the foul line in 23 minutes before fouling out. Taylor Jones came off the bench to pour in 16 points and six rebounds while Shaylee Gonzales scored 12 points and seven assists. Rori Harmon chipped in 10 points and six assists and played all 40 minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
FlurrySports

G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football Coach

Texas State football has been at the bottom of the barrel in the public eye for seemingly as long as time itself has lingered. After parting ways with supposed QB guru Jake Spavital, the university did not take long to find his replacement, G.J. Kinne. However, I believe the new Texas State football coach won't last long either.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Rally for Tyre Nichols held in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Justice Coalition is hosting a rally tonight at Huston-Tillotson University in the wake of released body camera footage that shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. The rally started tonight at 5 p.m. “Your fury is felt and justified, and your grief […]
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy