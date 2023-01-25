ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Voter ID requirements, crossover voting return to Legislature

One bill would add concealed carry permits to the list of acceptable IDs, another could inadvertently prohibit Medicare and Medicaid insurance cards. The Wyoming Legislature is weighing more than a dozen voter-ID, absentee ballot, crossover voting and other election-related bills with more proposals expected to materialize in the coming days.
The Daily Telegram

Michigan Legislature approves expanding tax credit for low-income workers: What it means

The Michigan House and Senate easily approved similar bills on Thursday to expand a state tax credit for low-income workers, an idea championed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her State of the State address. Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit, also called the Working Families Tax Credit, passed by a 27-11 margin in the Senate, with seven Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to ensure the bill's approval. A similar bill passed 100-8 in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
capcity.news

Nonprofit providing air travel for abortions finds gap in Wyoming

Adrian’s mother was raped at 13 and became pregnant with him and his twin brother. Without access to abortion, he said, she gave birth at 14. “When she gave birth, she wasn’t even in the statistics of teenage pregnancy, because she was under the [age] threshold that they used for counting,” he said.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy