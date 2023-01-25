Read full article on original website
Legislation allowing border wall funding and sanctuary city transportation heads to Senate
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Legislation allowing Wyoming to assist Texas, Arizona and Florida in their efforts to build a border wall and transport migrants to sanctuary cities is headed to the Senate floor for debate and approval. Senate File 166 narrowly passed in the Senate Appropriations meeting yesterday afternoon, 3–2,...
Voter ID requirements, crossover voting return to Legislature
One bill would add concealed carry permits to the list of acceptable IDs, another could inadvertently prohibit Medicare and Medicaid insurance cards. The Wyoming Legislature is weighing more than a dozen voter-ID, absentee ballot, crossover voting and other election-related bills with more proposals expected to materialize in the coming days.
Sen. Cynthia Lummis prioritizes ‘western way of life’ as chair of Western Caucus
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, chair of the Senate Western Caucus, and Washington Representative Dan Newhouse, chair of the Congressional Western Caucus, held a press conference today to announce their legislative priorities for the 118th Congress. Their platform will prioritize defending the western way of life by...
Michigan Legislature approves expanding tax credit for low-income workers: What it means
The Michigan House and Senate easily approved similar bills on Thursday to expand a state tax credit for low-income workers, an idea championed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her State of the State address. Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit, also called the Working Families Tax Credit, passed by a 27-11 margin in the Senate, with seven Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to ensure the bill's approval. A similar bill passed 100-8 in the...
US Reps. Frost & Soto join with other Dem. lawmakers, help 1M Floridians keep health benefits
Democratic Florida Congressmen Maxwell Frost and Darren Soto joined with eight other members of U.S. Congress, including Rep. Kathy Castor from Tampa, to request a special enrollment period for Americans to keep health benefits from pandemic aid programs.
Nonprofit providing air travel for abortions finds gap in Wyoming
Adrian’s mother was raped at 13 and became pregnant with him and his twin brother. Without access to abortion, he said, she gave birth at 14. “When she gave birth, she wasn’t even in the statistics of teenage pregnancy, because she was under the [age] threshold that they used for counting,” he said.
Federal data shows 30K Wyomingites were eligible for Biden’s student debt relief program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In Wyoming, 30,000 people applied or were deemed automatically eligible for the Biden/Harris administration’s one-time student debt relief program, according to a press release this morning from the U.S. Department of Education. Of that amount, only 18,000 applications were fully approved and sent to loan...
Wyoming, Missouri library systems to expand arts education programs for older adults
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A total of 132 public and county library systems in Missouri and Wyoming will develop and/or expand arts education programs that improve the lives of older adults through the Advancing Creative Aging Through State Library Leadership Initiative. By 2030, adults 55 and over will be the...
