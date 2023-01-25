Read full article on original website
Related
Los Baños Enterprise
Gladys’ Barber Shop: The oldest barber shop in town
Gladys Affonso opened Gladys’ Barbershop in 1962. The current owner, Norma Blackwood, bought the business in 1985. According to Norma, many people she has encountered are unaware that she also holds a cosmetology license. She began her journey in this industry as a cosmetologist in the late 1960’s.
sanbenito.com
Family mourns fallen nurse, mother of four
Hollister native Rosa Miramon Azevedo, a nurse and mother of four boys who was known for her caring spirit, has been identified as the motorist who died in a Jan. 14 traffic collision on Highway 156. She was 37 years old. Azevedo’s family recently established an online fundraising campaign “to...
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: DUI suspect flips vehicle on East Lake Avenue
A Watsonville firefighter helps clean up the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East Lake Avenue at Blackburn Street Thursday night. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said Margarito Martinez-Garcia, 19, was traveling westbound in a Honda Accord at 7:20pm when he plowed into the rear of a parked Ford F-150 pickup. The impact flipped the Honda onto its roof. Pulido said there were no injuries reported. After a field sobriety test by Watsonville Police, Martinez-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of DUI. East Lake Avenue was closed down altogether for about an hour for cleanup.
$38,000 Super Lotto ticket sold at Modesto Raley's
MODESTO, Calif. — Anyone who bought a Super Lotto Plus ticket in Modesto might want to check their ticket!. The winning numbers for the Super Lotto draw were: 2-17-20-37-41-9. No one scored the $27 million jackpot, but one ticket sold out of the Raley's at 3430 Tully Road in...
Crews battling house fire in Merced
Crews are battling a fire at a home in Merced early Friday morning. Crews found flames shooting through the roof of the home when they arrived.
Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy
(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
KCRA.com
2 arrested after series of armed robberies, Modesto police say
Police have arrested two people in connection with a string of armed robberies in Salida, Modesto police said. The 31-year-old suspects, Salvador Perez, of Modesto, and Manuel Martinez, of Manteca, were arrested Tuesday at their home, Modesto police said. The series of robberies took place over the past couple of...
Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deputies arrested two siblings for the alleged attempt to murder their own mother on the 1000 block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68 on Jan. 19. Deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a family disturbance. Investigators on the scene developed probable cause to believe the victim's daughter Whitney Stolich, 47 The post Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Large fire erupts in Merced’s downtown, two firefighters hurt with minor injuries
Two firefighters received minor injuries after a large blaze erupted in a building late Thursday night in downtown Merced. Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker said the firefighters suffered a small burn and a turned ankle. Firefighters responded to the scene at 10:19 p.m. in the 100 block of West Main...
Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase
WATSONVILLE POLICE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they chased a wanted suspect until he eventually crashed into two cars on Lincoln Street Wednesday. Police tried pulling over a man driving a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth Street, said police. The driver drove off and drove through several stop signs The post Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase appeared first on KION546.
mercedcountytimes.com
We Must Bring Our City Together To Help Those Impacted By Floods
Sometime soon, the flood waters racing down Bear Creek will subside, and life will return to normal for many of us living in Merced. That will not be true for everyone. Our neighbors who were already struggling to maintain a safe place to live may be left further behind when receding flood waters reveal homes that have been damaged, or worse, rendered uninhabitable.
Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
Fire destroys Merced non-profit and damages businesses nearby
A fire in Downtown Merced destroyed Saint Vincent De Paul on Thursday evening. The flames threatened other businesses next door but fire crews were able to save them.
Lane on I-580 westbound closed due to emergency repairs
TRACY — Caltrans has closed the number two lane on westbound I-580 east of Patterson Pass Road due to the need for emergency repairs.Although the number one lane will remain open, Caltrans says the morning commute for Jan. 26th and 27th will be severely impacted.Travelers should expect delays and search for an alternate route.
sjvsun.com
Fresno, Madera launch annual homeless count as crisis deepens
The annual point-in-time count by the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care is currently underway, which will give the community in both counties an idea of how many people are living on the streets at the moment. This week’s count marks the second year in a row the continuum has organized volunteers...
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
Comments / 0