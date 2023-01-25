Read full article on original website
Los Baños Enterprise
Gladys’ Barber Shop: The oldest barber shop in town
Gladys Affonso opened Gladys’ Barbershop in 1962. The current owner, Norma Blackwood, bought the business in 1985. According to Norma, many people she has encountered are unaware that she also holds a cosmetology license. She began her journey in this industry as a cosmetologist in the late 1960’s.
sanbenito.com
Family mourns fallen nurse, mother of four
Hollister native Rosa Miramon Azevedo, a nurse and mother of four boys who was known for her caring spirit, has been identified as the motorist who died in a Jan. 14 traffic collision on Highway 156. She was 37 years old. Azevedo’s family recently established an online fundraising campaign “to...
mercedcountytimes.com
Former Mercedian to co-host new Fox Business show
Taylor Riggs, a small town girl raised here in Merced, has found great success as a financial journalist on the East Coast with Fox Business Network (FBN), even landing herself a spot as a co-host for FBN’s new program The Big Money Show (which debuts Jan. 23) alongside Jackie DeAngelis and Brian Brenberg weekdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (EST)
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
montereycountyweekly.com
Low-income apartments sit empty in Salinas, despite a pressing need for housing.
Where an aging, low-income, 40-unit apartment building once sat at 1115 Parkside St. in Salinas, there are now two gleaming buildings featuring 80 units for low-income seniors. At one time, the old building that was torn down was connected by a bridge to a twin building at 1114 Parkside that still stands. The remnants of the chopped-off bridge still hang from the remaining building, decaying in the elements, an apt metaphor for the break between the two agencies that own each building.
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
Fire destroys Merced non-profit and damages businesses nearby
A fire in Downtown Merced destroyed Saint Vincent De Paul on Thursday evening. The flames threatened other businesses next door but fire crews were able to save them.
$38,000 Super Lotto ticket sold at Modesto Raley's
MODESTO, Calif. — Anyone who bought a Super Lotto Plus ticket in Modesto might want to check their ticket!. The winning numbers for the Super Lotto draw were: 2-17-20-37-41-9. No one scored the $27 million jackpot, but one ticket sold out of the Raley's at 3430 Tully Road in...
Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy
(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: DUI suspect flips vehicle on East Lake Avenue
A Watsonville firefighter helps clean up the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East Lake Avenue at Blackburn Street Thursday night. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said Margarito Martinez-Garcia, 19, was traveling westbound in a Honda Accord at 7:20pm when he plowed into the rear of a parked Ford F-150 pickup. The impact flipped the Honda onto its roof. Pulido said there were no injuries reported. After a field sobriety test by Watsonville Police, Martinez-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of DUI. East Lake Avenue was closed down altogether for about an hour for cleanup.
Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deputies arrested two siblings for the alleged attempt to murder their own mother on the 1000 block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68 on Jan. 19. Deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a family disturbance. Investigators on the scene developed probable cause to believe the victim's daughter Whitney Stolich, 47 The post Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
2 arrested after series of armed robberies, Modesto police say
Police have arrested two people in connection with a string of armed robberies in Salida, Modesto police said. The 31-year-old suspects, Salvador Perez, of Modesto, and Manuel Martinez, of Manteca, were arrested Tuesday at their home, Modesto police said. The series of robberies took place over the past couple of...
Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from and vandalizing a local swap meet. According to the department, the suspect entered the swap meet during business hours, found a place to hide, and stayed there until closing. On security footage, he can be seen The post Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages appeared first on KION546.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Large fire erupts in Merced’s downtown, two firefighters hurt with minor injuries
Two firefighters received minor injuries after a large blaze erupted in a building late Thursday night in downtown Merced. Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker said the firefighters suffered a small burn and a turned ankle. Firefighters responded to the scene at 10:19 p.m. in the 100 block of West Main...
