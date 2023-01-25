Where an aging, low-income, 40-unit apartment building once sat at 1115 Parkside St. in Salinas, there are now two gleaming buildings featuring 80 units for low-income seniors. At one time, the old building that was torn down was connected by a bridge to a twin building at 1114 Parkside that still stands. The remnants of the chopped-off bridge still hang from the remaining building, decaying in the elements, an apt metaphor for the break between the two agencies that own each building.

