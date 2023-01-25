Read full article on original website
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Missoula vs. Billings, They Might Be More Similar Than You Think
Obviously, if you've spent any time in Montana, you know that people love to point out the differences between Missoula and Billings. Most people would say the two cities couldn't be more different. And yes, there are very obvious differences. Missoula tends to have a wetter, PNW-like climate while Billings...
Missoula Police Got Paid Pennies a Day to Help Tame the Wild West
I always remind myself that I didn't get into broadcasting to get rich. It is just something that I always have wanted to do since I was a little kid. While some kids dream of being an NFL quarterback or a pilot, I was recording radio shows on my Fischer-Price cassette player. I guess you could say it was fate that I ended up where I am.
Missoula’s Grizzly Disposal Gets Approval From the Montana PSC
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The newest addition to the refuse hauling industry in Missoula, Grizzly Disposal, is one step closer to being free to conduct business in competition with Republic Services. Grizzly Disposal Clears another Legal Hurdle. KGVO News learned from Missoula Attorney Quentin Rhoades that the commission has...
Why Missoula Is Just One ‘Big Marshmallow’
My father used to describe Missoula as a "Big Marshmallow". He would say it is sticky and comfortable and always pulls people back who try to move away. At the time the description didn’t make much sense to me. That is one of the reasons why I nicknamed him "The Pirate", he played and lived by his own rules. As I got older, I witnessed more and more people moving back here, so maybe he was on to something after all. Our city has changed a lot over the years and people like to point out the differences. But there are some things that don’t seem to change in Missoula and maybe those are what draw people back to our “Big Marshmallow”.
NBCMontana
Missoula County issues alert for severe driving conditions on I-90, semi jackknifed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Sheriff's Department has issued an alert for severe driving conditions on I-90 from the 109 mile marker to the 132 mile marker. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting there is a jackknifed semi at mile marker 123.9.
Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend
While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
Black bears, orphaned cubs being seen in Western Montana
The Missoula Bears Facebook page recently posted that there are several black bears and orphaned cubs in the Missoula area.
Montana renters likely left in the cold under GOP plan for property tax rebates
Missoula's housing market has undergone significant changes in recent years, and many of the challenges were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
mtpr.org
How toxic are the grounds of a former pulp mill along the Clark Fork River?
On a cold afternoon in mid-November, former Smurfit-Stone pulp mill employee Larry Weeks pointed across the now- toxic waste site where he used to work. “See, there used to be buildings over here. All this was big buildings. Matter of fact, there was a digester that was like 280 feet tall,” Weeks said as he guided about two-dozen scientists, residents and federal environmental officials across the Superfund site, which sprawls across 3,200 acres of historic floodplain 11 miles northwest of Missoula.
New Barbecue Restaurant with Fun Name Opening in Western Montana
When it comes to food, every country has there signature style of food. When you picture Chinese food, you probably think of fried rice and sweet and sour pork. When you think of Mexican food, you picture tacos, nachos, and burritos. As well as Italy with its pasta and pizzas. But, what about the good ol' U.S of A? What is our signature style of food?
Where You’ll Find the Nicest People in Missoula Montana
Montana, as a whole, gets lumped into stereotypes about people being friendly. We’re known for saying “hi” to everyone, and you’re expected to give the two-finger wave on backroads. But lately, everyone everywhere has gotten a little less friendly. That is until I moved back to...
6 Ways Missoula Montana Changed in the 20 Years I’ve Been Gone
Good news, Montana, your youth are in fact coming back. One of the most common narratives in Montana is that young people are raised here and then they move away for school, or to find a job, and never bring those skills back to the state. Not me. I came back.
After Almost 6 Years, Has The $4,000,000 Been Proven A Positive?
It has been almost six years since the South Reserve Bitterroot Trail Bridge opened to help connect our trails and to make it easier for people to get east and west on the south side of Missoula. This April will be the six-year anniversary of the opening of the bridge. At a cost of over $4 million. Has it been worth it?
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This
Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
Hess Invites Missoulians to ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess stopped by the KGVO studios on Tuesday to invite the public to the ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’ program at the Missoula Public Library. Hess explained what the program was all about. “It's a monthly forum that I...
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Missoula Drug Bust: 1,146 Fentanyl Pills, $4,883, 8 Firearms, and More
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 24, 2023, law enforcement officers with the Missoula Drug Task Force (MDTF) executed multiple search warrants related to an investigation of the distribution of fentanyl pills in Missoula County. During the month of January, the MDTF received information that two individuals, Gweynn Brown...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 515 Cases, Seven New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,656,443 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,779 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,514 doses have been administered and 78,459 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
