My father used to describe Missoula as a "Big Marshmallow". He would say it is sticky and comfortable and always pulls people back who try to move away. At the time the description didn’t make much sense to me. That is one of the reasons why I nicknamed him "The Pirate", he played and lived by his own rules. As I got older, I witnessed more and more people moving back here, so maybe he was on to something after all. Our city has changed a lot over the years and people like to point out the differences. But there are some things that don’t seem to change in Missoula and maybe those are what draw people back to our “Big Marshmallow”.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO