ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Police Got Paid Pennies a Day to Help Tame the Wild West

I always remind myself that I didn't get into broadcasting to get rich. It is just something that I always have wanted to do since I was a little kid. While some kids dream of being an NFL quarterback or a pilot, I was recording radio shows on my Fischer-Price cassette player. I guess you could say it was fate that I ended up where I am.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s Grizzly Disposal Gets Approval From the Montana PSC

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The newest addition to the refuse hauling industry in Missoula, Grizzly Disposal, is one step closer to being free to conduct business in competition with Republic Services. Grizzly Disposal Clears another Legal Hurdle. KGVO News learned from Missoula Attorney Quentin Rhoades that the commission has...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Why Missoula Is Just One ‘Big Marshmallow’

My father used to describe Missoula as a "Big Marshmallow". He would say it is sticky and comfortable and always pulls people back who try to move away. At the time the description didn’t make much sense to me. That is one of the reasons why I nicknamed him "The Pirate", he played and lived by his own rules. As I got older, I witnessed more and more people moving back here, so maybe he was on to something after all. Our city has changed a lot over the years and people like to point out the differences. But there are some things that don’t seem to change in Missoula and maybe those are what draw people back to our “Big Marshmallow”.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend

While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

How toxic are the grounds of a former pulp mill along the Clark Fork River?

On a cold afternoon in mid-November, former Smurfit-Stone pulp mill employee Larry Weeks pointed across the now- toxic waste site where he used to work. “See, there used to be buildings over here. All this was big buildings. Matter of fact, there was a digester that was like 280 feet tall,” Weeks said as he guided about two-dozen scientists, residents and federal environmental officials across the Superfund site, which sprawls across 3,200 acres of historic floodplain 11 miles northwest of Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

New Barbecue Restaurant with Fun Name Opening in Western Montana

When it comes to food, every country has there signature style of food. When you picture Chinese food, you probably think of fried rice and sweet and sour pork. When you think of Mexican food, you picture tacos, nachos, and burritos. As well as Italy with its pasta and pizzas. But, what about the good ol' U.S of A? What is our signature style of food?
FRENCHTOWN, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This

Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 515 Cases, Seven New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,656,443 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,779 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,514 doses have been administered and 78,459 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy