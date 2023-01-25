Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
Columbus Police celebrate 138th recruit class
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After completing more than 30 weeks of training, the 138th Columbus police graduating class will soon hit the streets. 31 recruits officially graduated Friday, but the city is still short a number of officers it wants to help protect and serve. It comes at a...
Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
Program teaches girls about self worth, tackling teen violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The idea is to empower girls to help them make the right choices. There are 20 girls in the class and they're learning that no matter what their circumstance is, they are valued. That's the message from Sherri Young, the instructor of a program called...
New fashion exhibit coming to Columbus this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is a new fashion exhibit opening up this weekend at the Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art & Design and it runs through February 24th. Fashion Designers Celeste Malvar-Stewart and Tracey Powell joined Good Day Columbus to talk about some of the items that they will be featuring.
Retired Columbus police officer says empathy is big part of police de-escalation training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "De-escalation starts in the academy when you are a recruit officer going through 29 weeks of training," retired Columbus police officer Larry Nelson said. Nelson spent 28 years on the force and was part of CPD's advanced training unit, before retiring in Jan. 2023. He...
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
Man shot in leg in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning. This happened around 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Police were called to the 700 block of Frebis Avenue where the victim was found with a gunshot wound in his leg.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Blakely and Diva from Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Blakely and Diva from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Both pups came to the shelter as strays and are looking for their fur-ever families!. Blakely. This young pup is 9 months old and weighs around 34 pounds. She is a mixed...
Chipotle looking to fill new jobs in Columbus, hiring 15,000 people across North America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Chipotle announced Thursday that it is looking to fill new jobs in Columbus through a new hiring campaign. The popular chain is aiming to hire 15,000 new team members across North America in time for burrito season, which according to Chipotle starts in March and ends in May.
Local Bank Focuses On Making Your Life Better
If you're looking for a new bank, look no further than Buckeye State Bank. Former OSU Quarterback, Stanley Jackson, is the co-founder of the bank. BSB is privately owned by a diverse team of local business leaders. Formed in 1885, the Citizens Bank of DeGraff served the community through the...
Sergeant K9 Gold of Waverly PD passes away
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police department has announced the passing of Sergeant K9 Gold. The 11-year-old dual-purpose K9passed away at the age of 11 on Saturday morning at Ohio MedVet. Gold was with hiss handler Sergeant Taylor as well as Chief Winfield at the time. The K9 started...
Empowering women, celebrating natural hairstyles during CROWN Act Hair Story event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Saturday, the Department of Neighborhoods and the City of Columbus’ Commission on Black Girls (COBG) hosted the 2023 CROWN Act Celebration at COSI. The CROWN Act: Hair Story Event was a celebration supporting and admiring natural hairstyles and cultural expression. "It's a celebration...
Detectives investigate threat against Fairfield Union High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There were no buses rolling at Fairfield Union Schools Thursday morning. Superintendent Chad Belville said he wanted to make sure he had all the information before he made the call to cancel classes after the district was notified by deputies of a threat of violence made against the high school.
1 person injured in north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a car crash in north Columbus early Friday morning. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on State Route 315 near Ackerman Road. Police said one person was taken to OSU Main in stable condition. Southbound lanes were closed for over...
Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, plead 'not guilty'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby were back in court Friday. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, both plead "not guilty" to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children. Both Dawson and March Jr. are...
614 Restaurant Week arrives in Columbus, Barrel and Boar previews favorite dishes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Restaurant Week is here in Columbus!. The event is presented by Revolution Mortgage and this year's beneficiary is the Children’s Hunger Alliance. Barrel and Boar stopped by Good Day Columbus on Wednesday to share some of their favorite dishes. Residents have the chance...
