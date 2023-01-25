ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police celebrate 138th recruit class

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After completing more than 30 weeks of training, the 138th Columbus police graduating class will soon hit the streets. 31 recruits officially graduated Friday, but the city is still short a number of officers it wants to help protect and serve. It comes at a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Program teaches girls about self worth, tackling teen violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The idea is to empower girls to help them make the right choices. There are 20 girls in the class and they're learning that no matter what their circumstance is, they are valued. That's the message from Sherri Young, the instructor of a program called...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New fashion exhibit coming to Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is a new fashion exhibit opening up this weekend at the Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art & Design and it runs through February 24th. Fashion Designers Celeste Malvar-Stewart and Tracey Powell joined Good Day Columbus to talk about some of the items that they will be featuring.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot in leg in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning. This happened around 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Police were called to the 700 block of Frebis Avenue where the victim was found with a gunshot wound in his leg.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Local Bank Focuses On Making Your Life Better

If you're looking for a new bank, look no further than Buckeye State Bank. Former OSU Quarterback, Stanley Jackson, is the co-founder of the bank. BSB is privately owned by a diverse team of local business leaders. Formed in 1885, the Citizens Bank of DeGraff served the community through the...
POWELL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Sergeant K9 Gold of Waverly PD passes away

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police department has announced the passing of Sergeant K9 Gold. The 11-year-old dual-purpose K9passed away at the age of 11 on Saturday morning at Ohio MedVet. Gold was with hiss handler Sergeant Taylor as well as Chief Winfield at the time. The K9 started...
WAVERLY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Detectives investigate threat against Fairfield Union High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There were no buses rolling at Fairfield Union Schools Thursday morning. Superintendent Chad Belville said he wanted to make sure he had all the information before he made the call to cancel classes after the district was notified by deputies of a threat of violence made against the high school.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a car crash in north Columbus early Friday morning. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on State Route 315 near Ackerman Road. Police said one person was taken to OSU Main in stable condition. Southbound lanes were closed for over...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, plead 'not guilty'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby were back in court Friday. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, both plead "not guilty" to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children. Both Dawson and March Jr. are...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy