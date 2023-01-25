ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Eric Young
2d ago

I guess the absent parents found out that their daughter is untrustworthy in a few ways. This could have been a tragedy ending up in murder for both siblings. Put that cell phone and home computer under parental app.

ourquadcities.com

Suspect spat on officer, trooper alleges

A 23-year-old Colona man faces charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges the suspect spat at a Davenport Police Officer early Saturday. Devin Shields faces a felony charge of assault by an inmate with bodily fluids or secretions, and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records show.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

RAGBRAI's route includes Davenport for 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is coming back for its 50th year, and the Quad Cities will once again be part of the festivities of this biking tradition. On Saturday, RAGBRAI announced its official route for the week-long ride. Festivities are scheduled to...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Davenport, according to a DPD news release. Around 11:32 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash in the 1300 block of Cedar Street. Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar...
DAVENPORT, IA
WLNS

Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
LANSING, MI
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County Jail holds Women’s health fair for female detainees

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Jail has partnered with the living to serve foundation and brought 10 vendors to the jail offering various resources for the soon-to-be-released inmates. Resources included information on jobs, mental health, healthcare, mammogram screenings, educational information, and even some guest speakers that had similar...
25newsnow.com

Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
PEORIA, IL
KBUR

BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list

The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city

Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
GALESBURG, IL
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Area girls put building skills to the test with help from experts

MOLINE, Ill. — A building competition put on by the National Association of Women in Construction sparked young girls' interest in construction and architecture Saturday in Moline. Competitors at the Moline Public Library were given 100 Legos, string, a rock and foil to build anything construction related. Builders did...
MOLINE, IL

