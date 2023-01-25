27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO