Eric Young
2d ago
I guess the absent parents found out that their daughter is untrustworthy in a few ways. This could have been a tragedy ending up in murder for both siblings. Put that cell phone and home computer under parental app.
5
WILX-TV
Authorities identify suspect accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old man arrested for reportedly stabbing a girl from Springfield Township Wednesday. Julian Antonio Pinedo of Monmouth, Ill. was arraigned Thursday and charged with one count of assault with intent to murder. The victim told authorities she met...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect spat on officer, trooper alleges
A 23-year-old Colona man faces charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges the suspect spat at a Davenport Police Officer early Saturday. Devin Shields faces a felony charge of assault by an inmate with bodily fluids or secretions, and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records show.
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance
27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.
KWQC
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
RAGBRAI's route includes Davenport for 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is coming back for its 50th year, and the Quad Cities will once again be part of the festivities of this biking tradition. On Saturday, RAGBRAI announced its official route for the week-long ride. Festivities are scheduled to...
Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Davenport, according to a DPD news release. Around 11:32 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash in the 1300 block of Cedar Street. Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
WLNS
Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
Lansing man killed while walking on Saginaw Hwy in Eaton County
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Jail holds Women’s health fair for female detainees
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Jail has partnered with the living to serve foundation and brought 10 vendors to the jail offering various resources for the soon-to-be-released inmates. Resources included information on jobs, mental health, healthcare, mammogram screenings, educational information, and even some guest speakers that had similar...
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
KBUR
BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
KWQC
One girl and one boy in custody following Moline Police chase involving stolen vehicle
Mikaylah Bird was a cheerleader at Northeast High School. She passed away at 15 years old. Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Students First Act’ into law. Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private school tuition.
ourquadcities.com
QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list
The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Area girls put building skills to the test with help from experts
MOLINE, Ill. — A building competition put on by the National Association of Women in Construction sparked young girls' interest in construction and architecture Saturday in Moline. Competitors at the Moline Public Library were given 100 Legos, string, a rock and foil to build anything construction related. Builders did...
