FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WVNews
Tussle over taxes: West Virginia governor begins tour, Senate looks to go bigger and bolder
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Debate over Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax reduction plan has already emerged as one of the dominant narratives of this year’s session of the West Virginia Legislature. Justice has taken his plan “on the road” in an attempt to convince residents...
WVNews
Higher education a focus of West Virginia's 2023 legislative session
As the current legislative session continues, higher education is a major focus as bills are introduced or passed through committees. Officials at the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) in particular have several bills on their wish list.
WVNews
North Central West Virginia chambers look forward to a busy year ahead
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Now that January is coming to an end, area Chambers of Commerce are preparing to kick off their year with a slate of activities to engage with their members and get involved in the community. January is typically used as a planning period for...
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 29, 1903: The great rhododendron was designated the official state flower of West Virginia after being recommended by the governor...
WVNews
The 'problems' of a historic turnaround
As West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and state senators tussle over taxes, let us not forget this: It’s a great problem to have. Just a few years after lawmakers had to worry about finding money to pay the bills while cutting budgets and raising taxes, they are now arguing over which taxes to cut and by how much.
WVNews
Doddridge County picks off another state contender, leads Webster County whole way
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a pretty good simulation of the state tournament for Doddridge County this week: face a Pendleton County team on Friday that had just beaten Class A co-No. 1 Tucker County, then turn around for a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal against Webster County on Saturday.
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Franklin Eugene Rose III, 27, West Union, and Jonah Leigh Leggett, 20, West Union.
WVNews
West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
WVNews
St. Bonaventure 61, VCU 58
ST. BONAVENTURE (11-11) Farell 5-9 0-0 15, Venning 6-12 1-2 13, D.Banks 0-6 6-7 6, Flowers 4-8 4-6 15, Luc 2-8 0-0 4, Evans 2-3 0-0 4, Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Mellouk 0-1 0-0 0, Rumpel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 11-15 61.
