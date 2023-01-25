Makayla Timpson scored 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds but No. 7 Notre Dame overwhelmed No. 24 Florida State in the second half en route to a 70-47 win on Thursday. The Seminoles led 22-12 in the second period but the lead was trimmed to just one at halftime. Notre Dame then blew the game open with a 27-10 outburst in the third period.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO