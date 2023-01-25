ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Scarlet Nation

Clemson's late bucket halts FSU's upset bid

Florida State was just seconds away from its first upset of a top-25 team this season. But on a day with some inspired performances by the Seminoles' newcomers, a Clemson veteran made the decisive play. Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free-throw attempt, with four...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Five Florida State baseball questions as preseason camp begins

After months of waiting for the much anticipated start of the Link Jarrett era, Florida State baseball season is almost upon us. The Seminoles officially begin their preseason camp Friday afternoon, three weeks out from Jarrett’s first game as head coach of his alma mater on Feb. 17 vs. James Madison.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Osceola video: Transfers Braden Fiske, Keiondre Jones on why they chose FSU

The Florida State football newcomer interviews continued Thursday morning with the final two transfers who had not yet been interviewed by the media. Western Michigan defensive tackle transfer Braden Fiske discussed why he chose FSU, how the coaching staff impressed him and his early impressions of the FSU roster and defensive tackle room.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

FSU softball picked to win ACC

For the 10th consecutive season, the Florida State softball team has been selected to win the ACC by the coaches. The Seminoles also had a conference-high five athletes selected on the preseason All-ACC Team – Devyn Flaherty (Infield), Mack Leonard (Infield), Kathryn Sandercock (Pitcher), Kaley Mudge (Outfield) and Kalei Harding (Utility).
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Commitment Breakdown: Florida State lands 2024 Florida WR Tawaski Abrams

Florida State is stockpiling talented receivers. Head coach Mike Norvell signed four wideouts in the 2023 that included five-star Hykeem Williams and four-stars Vandrevius Jacobs and Edwin Joseph. Adding more fuel to the mix, the Seminoles have a commitment from 2024 four-star Camdon Frier and landed another dynamic talent in Tawaski Abrams on Thursday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

2024 WR TJ Abrams commits to Florida State

Florida State landed the commitment of 2024 WR prospect Tawaski "TJ" Abrams on Thursday. Abrams, who is from Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar High, is rated as a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 84th-best overall prospect from Florida. The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound senior-to-be was on FSU's campus this past weekend for an unofficial visit.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Notre Dame pulls away from FSU in second half of top-25 matchup

Makayla Timpson scored 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds but No. 7 Notre Dame overwhelmed No. 24 Florida State in the second half en route to a 70-47 win on Thursday. The Seminoles led 22-12 in the second period but the lead was trimmed to just one at halftime. Notre Dame then blew the game open with a 27-10 outburst in the third period.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

