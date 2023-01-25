ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Murdaugh Trial Day 5: Witnesses give testimonies, defense cross-examines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Testimony resumed at 9:30 a.m. this morning in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. The former low country attorney is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. Prosecutors brought several witnesses to the stand Thursday for the first day of testimony. Now today...
Columbia Police Chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department’s Chief Holbrook issued a statement on the Tyre Nichols investigation ahead of today’s release of Memphis Police’s body camera footage:. “The brutal beating and subsequent death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis,...
COLUMBIA, SC
RCSD investigating death at detention center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies are investigating a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say on Jan. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was requested by the coroner to respond. This incident is under investigation and additional information will be released...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia man charged in home burglary

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
COLUMBIA, SC
SLED: Former SCDDSN employees arrested for abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of two former SCDDSN employees who were allegedly involved in the abuse of a vulnerable adult. Authorities say 37 year-old Lila Denis Kerson was working as a Direct Support Specialist at Whitten Center when she pushed...
COLUMBIA, SC
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
COLUMBIA, SC
Women’s Rights Empowerment Network responds to Governor’s abortion petition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Women’s Rights Empowerment Network (WREN) has responded to the Governor’s plan on filing an abortion ban petition. WREN’S CEO Ann Warner says while lawmakers lost their abortion ban in the State Supreme Court, they will continue to fight for “unconstitutional” abortion bans and will continue fighting for the rights of women.
COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter officials: Two individuals arrested for breaking and entering into vehicles

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter authorities arrested 21 year-old Eddie Cleve Anderson and 18 year-old Amelia Katherine Henderson on larceny charges after breaking into motor vehicles. Officials say they were arrested after admitting to breaking and entering into variously located motor vehicles between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6. Items stolen...
SUMTER, SC
Lexington deputies invite public to “Coffee with a Cop”

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Listen up coffee drinkers! Join Lexington County deputies on Feb. 9 for a FREE cup of coffee, doughnuts and a chance to chat with the first responders. The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department will also be in attendance at the iCrave Coffee (108 Main St. in Leesville) event...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Neighborhood councils offer thank-you breakfast for local law enforcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Neighborhood Council and the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods served breakfast to local law enforcement as a way to say thank you. Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Columbia Police Department attended. The Richland County Neighborhood Council’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
PELION, SC
Midlands Military Matters: Graduation day at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In tonight’s Military Matters, it’s graduation day!. Fort Jackson held their family day and basic graduation earlier this morning on post. As the families stood for their grads, the emotions came through as what their new soldiers have worked for in recent weeks culminated with a ceremony at Hilton Field.
COLUMBIA, SC
Wendy’s reintroduces the vanilla frosty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Wendy’s is bringing back a fan favorite… the vanilla frosty. The drink was replaced twice last year by limited-edition flavors, once in Nov. with a festive peppermint flavor and prior to that in June with a limited-edition strawberry flavor. The original chocolate flavor was...
COLUMBIA, SC
Clutch Coffee is getting Columbia wired with a FREE coffee day

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are a coffee fan, there is a new option in the Capital City. Clutch Coffee is opening their first South Carolina on Saturday. According to Clutch Coffee Founder Darren Spicer, the first location opened in North Carolina about five years ago, and since then has thoughtfully expanded to markets that are a “great fit,” pointing out that Columbia was certainly one of them.
COLUMBIA, SC
CVS, Walmart to reduce pharmacy hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry. Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier at 7 p.m. CVS says it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March. Walgreens made similar...
COLUMBIA, SC

