alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for pointing shotgun during argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Valdez Lee, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly pointing a shotgun at another man during an argument. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of a disturbance in the 300...
alachuachronicle.com
Five arrested in separate incidents at GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Five people were arrested in separate incidents at GRACE Marketplace in less than 10 hours, from 4:45 p.m. yesterday to 1:10 a.m. this morning. Di’Amonta Antwain Robinson, 31, was arrested at about 4:45 p.m. and charged with trespass after warning and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon after a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer approached a car with a temporary tag that was parked near the wood line on the northeast side of the GRACE Marketplace property, which the officer called a “known high violence and drug activity area.”
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
alachuachronicle.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest for MDPV trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Quion Antonio Lindsey, 30, was arrested last night and charged with MDPV trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he reportedly reached for his hip while interacting with officers after a traffic stop. A Gainesville Police Department officer conducted a traffic...
alachuachronicle.com
ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City man arrested for burglary and property damage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Karim Hadi Paxton, 56, was arrested last night and charged with burglary and criminal mischief after allegedly breaking a window at Royal Village Apartments. He reportedly told an officer that he has been in the area for about a week. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded...
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth
A traveling Florida drug dealer was arrested after authorities learned of a scheduled drop of dope and intercepted the goods. According to investigators, on January 23, 2023, detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take
WCJB
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
WCJB
Judge sentences Mark Wilson to death for murder of two Melrose boys
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Melrose is headed to the Florida state prison in Raiford after being sentenced to death after he was found guilty of murdering two young boys. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson after he was found guilty...
Three charged in connection to 'execution style' double murder in Baker County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and charged in the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, said Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden during a news conference Friday night. Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, January 25
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
alachuachronicle.com
2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2
We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
WCJB
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly entering Publix by breaking glass door, stealing lottery tickets, and making himself a sandwich
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kendrick Keir Sparks, 34, was arrested early this morning after allegedly breaking a glass door at the Main Street Publix with a brick, then stealing lottery tickets and making himself a sandwich while inside the store. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to the store at...
WCJB
Chiefland Police officer, Levy County deputy honored for arresting suspect on New Years Day
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland Police officer and a Levy County deputy are being honored for their part in arresting an armed suspect on New Years Day. Officer Timothy O’Shaughnessy and Deputy John Finkell worked together to arrest James Washington, 37. On January 1st, the officers pursued Washington...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possession
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.”. Each Friday, during normal work weeks, the agency releases the name, photo and charges of an individual wanted within Clay County.
WCJB
Armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County sentenced to life in prison
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - An armed robbery suspect in Suwannee County learned his fate in the courtroom. Daniel Mobley, 55, has been sentenced to life in prison. Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies say he held up a Dollar General located on US Highway 27 and County Road 137 at gunpoint last June.
