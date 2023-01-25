Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
2023 Survivors of Violence Art Exhibit Call to Artists
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Community Support Services, Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center invites survivors of violence to contribute original artwork to the 2023 Survivors of Violence Art Exhibit in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (April). The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 13, 2023. All...
villages-news.com
Setting the record straight about Holocaust remembrance event in The Villages
A Holocaust remembrance event is being coordinated by myself, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. It is strictly a non-political event and is open to all Villages, but you must RSVP. See more information at this link. There are several clubs from both sides of the aisle that decided to...
greenepublishing.com
History of Ichetucknee Springs
Ichetucknee Springs, located in Fort White Fla., is beloved by everyone and is full of wonderful history. The word “Ichetucknee” is an Indian word that means “beaver pond.” Villagers located close to the mouth of Ichetucknee decided on the name for Ichetucknee Springs, which meant “place of the beavers”.
WCJB
City of Gainesville officials host City Services Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are hosting a city services fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The fair will be held at the Senior Recreation Center at 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd. Representatives from Alachua County Library District, Affordable Housing, GRU, and others will be available to speak to about their services and programs.
alachuachronicle.com
Buchholz High science teacher is Alachua County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Karen Kearney says she wanted to teach for as long as she can remember, but her family encouraged her to pursue another career. So she did at first, working as a chiropractor. But fortunately for her past, present, and future students, the desire to teach was just too strong.
Capital Tacos to Open Lady Lake Location
Mr. Kerr simply stated that it will be “another year out” until it opens.
Villages Daily Sun
Golfer loses her sight, but not her drive to play
In one sense, Mary Strickland is like thousands of other residents in The Villages. She steps up to the first tee twice a week for a round of golf, ready to have some laughs and fun with her friends. She’ll never see a shot, though. What sets Strickland apart...
WCJB
Williams Elementary students demonstrate life during colonialism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One class of fifth graders put a month’s worth of work into a three-minute performance of life before the 1700s. Williams Elementary School students performed “Williamsville” on Thursday morning. The program consists of 9 three-minute long skits depicting various formers of colonial life. Whether it was witch trials, jobs, or school life, Williams Elementary teacher Laura Maxwell says the performance helps her students get a hands-on approach to learning this portion of American history.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Ride the Breeze at The Villages Balloon Festival 2023
Balloons, Live Entertainment, Food Vendors and More!. Each year it seems The Villages Balloon Festival gets bigger and bigger! This year the event is going to be spectacular! If you have never been to the annual villages community balloon festival you are in for a treat. Below you will find the schedule explaining a little bit about this fun family event, happening Friday and Saturday, February 3rd and 4th, at The Villages Polo Grounds!
WCJB
Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
ocala-news.com
Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park
Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
WCJB
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teachers, with 60 years of experience combined, will take part in the Alachua County teacher of the year ceremony on Thursday. The three finalists are Lilliemarie Gore, the behavior resource teacher at Sidney Lanier School, Richard Thomas, the dean at Kanapaha Middle School, and Karen Kearney a teacher at Buchholz High School.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
WCJB
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
Independent Florida Alligator
LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges
Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
WCJB
5th graders at Williams Elementary School present their colonial village Williamsville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williams Elementary School 5th graders will be present their colonial village Williamsville to their fellow students on Thursday. For first time in two years, 39 students will present nine scenes representing different aspects of colonial life. Students will be in costume and using props and sets,...
Florida Gators at Kansas State: Preview, Info, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before Florida takes on No. 5 Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Villages Daily Sun
American Legion post seeking volunteers
Long after serving their country, many veterans continue to give back to their communities. And veterans in The Villages are no exception. Whether its cooking meals, greeting people at the door or presenting the colors at a funeral or ceremony, veterans have plenty of opportunities to volunteer at American Legion Post 347.
Nease QB Marcus Stokes, dropped from Florida after rapping racial slur, receives offer from HBCU
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A Nease High School quarterback who had his football scholarship revoked by the University of Florida after he posted a video to social media with him rapping along to a song with a racial slur said he now has an offer from a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) school.
