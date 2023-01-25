Read full article on original website
DeKalb CEO talks ‘Cop City’ and new poll shows more voter confidence in Georgia
This week on Political Breakfast, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond shares the perspective of those residents who have mixed feelings about the proposed police training facility in their neighborhood. Thurmond tells host Lisa Rayam and strategists Tharon Johnson and Brian Robinson, the Atlanta Police Foundation did not initially consult with his office on the future site of the $90 million facility. He sees it as a political misstep.
Georgia Secretary of State on ending runoffs and having honest, safe and secure elections
A few months removed from the 2022 election cycle, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says Georgia voters are happy and pleased. “We had stronger turnout in November 2022 than we did November 2020 and that was a presidential election,” said Raffensperger on Monday’s edition of “Closer Look.”
Georgia House Minority Leader on Tyre Nichols' death; Goldie Taylor discusses new memoir
House Minority Leader James Beverly discusses several topics, including the House and Senate Democrats’ policy agenda for healthcare, affordable housing, education, public safety, and workforce development. Beveverly also discusses what he’s calling on the Georgia House of Representatives to do in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death.
Georgia Secretary of State explains why he wants to end runoff elections; Women of Welcome on a mission to teach women about immigration
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger returns to “Closer Look” to discuss his top priorities for 2023 and his recent calls to end runoff elections in Georgia. Sarah Quezada is an author, speaker, and advocate who oversees community engagement for Women of Welcome. She talks with Rose about the situation unfolding at the southern border and the work that her organization is doing to help.
Georgia’s big bet on electric vehicle rollout rides heavily on state and federal backing
Gov. Brian Kemp is on a mission to make Georgia the undisputed electric vehicle capital of the nation. The Republican governor’s ambitious plan doesn’t seem too far-fetched after the significant strides made by the state on the economic development front in the last two years, which includes four multibillion-dollar investments into building electric vehicles and the batteries that keep them running.
Mental health advocates hope to build on the gains of last session
A coalition of mental and behavioral health advocates petitioned lawmakers for the 32nd Annual Mental Health Day at the Capitol to raise awareness about mental health and to advocate for policies that improve the lives of people living with mental illness. The group of over twenty advocacy organizations serving people...
