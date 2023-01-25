Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds
AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
foxsanantonio.com
Wanna bet? Texas Legislature to reconsider legalizing casinos and sports betting
Gambling legalization advocates in Texas are going all in again this legislative session, confident that they have built more support since their efforts came up far short in 2021. The push is still an uphill battle, however, as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, continues to pour cold...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas heat-related deaths reached a two-decade high in 2022 amid extreme temperatures
Heat-related deaths in Texas last year reached a new high for this century amid a sharp rise in migrant deaths and soaring temperatures enhanced by climate change, according to a Texas Tribune analysis of state data going back to 1999. In 2022, Texas saw its second-hottest summer on record during...
foxsanantonio.com
Southwest ISD community gathers to raise money for student injured in grease fire
SAN ANTONIO - Members of Southwest ISD came together to rally around a student and their family in a difficult time. "This year is a little different, all the money raised this year is going to the family of Marcus Rutledge whose one of our students who was injured during a grease fire over Christmas break,” says Michael Maldonado, the Assistant Principle at McAuliffe Middle School.
foxsanantonio.com
Local activists say now is time for police reform policies as Tyre Nichols video released
SAN ANTONIO — Local activists say now is the time take action on police reform. Some policies could be on the ballot in the upcoming city elections. The eyes of the nation are on Memphis, Tennessee. Officials have released disturbing video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols.
foxsanantonio.com
Group of Texas doctors calling for stricter gun control laws
SAN ANTONIO - Doctors are calling for change to stop gun violence. Since the start of 2023 there have been more than three dozen mass shootings in the US. It's a fight Lori Rocha will never give up on. “We need that someone being held accountable and that's part of...
foxsanantonio.com
First Lady Cecilia Abbott launches human trafficking awareness campaign 'Can You See Me?'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday afternoon, First Lady Cecilia Abbott launched a human trafficking awareness campaign at the Governor’s Mansion. The Can You See Me? campaign is an effort to educate the public on how to spot the signs of human trafficking and report it. “I stand here today...
foxsanantonio.com
Free Tax Preparation! Find out how to qualify
SAN ANTONIO - The Internal Revenue Service began accepting tax returns this past Monday. They expect more than 168 million tax returns this season. The city of San Antonio wants to make sure your tax returns are done, and if you qualify, get your taxes done for free. The Presa...
foxsanantonio.com
Protestors rally at MLK Plaza to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO - A protest and vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols was held in Martin Luther King Plaza. People held signs saying, "Justice for Tyre Nichols" and "Stop the War on Black America". The organizers are called the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a national organization with a local...
foxsanantonio.com
Firearms trainer on gun safety for children: 'You can never be safe enough'
GATES, N.Y. (WHAM) — Incidents of guns getting in the wrong hands have recently made national headlines. In Virginia, a 6-year-old is accused of shooting his teacher. In Indiana, a man was recently arrested after his 4-year-old was seen on security video, playing with a loaded gun. Hearing about...
foxsanantonio.com
Developers optimistic about restoring the historic Borden's Creamery - and other projects
SAN ANTONIO - With a new year comes plenty of hope for a fresh start in 2023. And the same applies for commercial development and growth across San Antonio, but the results are a mixed bag. "It's almost hurricane force winds. Interest rates went from the mid threes to the...
foxsanantonio.com
Ron Nirenberg files for fourth, final term as San Antonio mayor
SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for his fourth and final term as San Antonio's mayor on Thursday. Nirenberg wrote the announcement on his Twitter page around 7 p.m. and asked the public to support him on his mission to be re-elected. Ron Nirenberg is the current mayor...
foxsanantonio.com
University of Texas at Austin establishes new AI master's program
The University of Texas at Austin is establishing a new online master’s program in artificial intelligence (AI). The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) covers roughly two years’ worth of course content and will be delivered in partnership with online education platform, edX. It is projected to reach hundreds or thousands of students annually within five years.
foxsanantonio.com
Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
foxsanantonio.com
Property crimes in San Antonio TRIPLED in 2022!
SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes are on the rise in the Alamo City, up 14.2% overall, according to police data. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented the data to a city council committee last week. Here are a few of the key statistics presented:. Breaking & entering/burglary reports: up...
foxsanantonio.com
Coyote Season is a reminder to keep an eye on your pets
SAN ANTONIO - A man is warning others after he was forced to watch his cat get eaten by a pack of coyotes in his front yard. Experts say this is just the beginning, as San Antonio enters coyote season. Ray Sadh says he woke up in the middle of...
foxsanantonio.com
Three murder suspects arrested for collaboration in trying to receive owed rent money
SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested three suspects accused of the murder that happened in late December on San Antonio's North Side. According to the affidavit, the incident happened Friday, December 30th around 4 p.m. near the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. Officers went to the residence after receiving...
foxsanantonio.com
APD officers involved in shooting death of Alex Gonzales Jr. will not face discipline
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin police officers involved in the 2021 fatal shooting of Alex Gonzales will not be facing discipline following the completion of the administrative investigation, according to a press release on Thursday. "It is necessary first to note that whenever an incident occurs in which someone...
foxsanantonio.com
Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
foxsanantonio.com
Andre McDonald murder trial hits Day 4 on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - The Andre McDonald murder trial enters Day 4 on Thursday. The trial is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. On Wednesday, a cell phone expert testified that there were text arguments between the former Air Force major and his wife, Andreen, just moments before she was last seen alive.
