Bulverde, TX

Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
Southwest ISD community gathers to raise money for student injured in grease fire

SAN ANTONIO - Members of Southwest ISD came together to rally around a student and their family in a difficult time. "This year is a little different, all the money raised this year is going to the family of Marcus Rutledge whose one of our students who was injured during a grease fire over Christmas break,” says Michael Maldonado, the Assistant Principle at McAuliffe Middle School.
Group of Texas doctors calling for stricter gun control laws

SAN ANTONIO - Doctors are calling for change to stop gun violence. Since the start of 2023 there have been more than three dozen mass shootings in the US. It's a fight Lori Rocha will never give up on. “We need that someone being held accountable and that's part of...
Free Tax Preparation! Find out how to qualify

SAN ANTONIO - The Internal Revenue Service began accepting tax returns this past Monday. They expect more than 168 million tax returns this season. The city of San Antonio wants to make sure your tax returns are done, and if you qualify, get your taxes done for free. The Presa...
Protestors rally at MLK Plaza to honor Tyre Nichols

SAN ANTONIO - A protest and vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols was held in Martin Luther King Plaza. People held signs saying, "Justice for Tyre Nichols" and "Stop the War on Black America". The organizers are called the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a national organization with a local...
Ron Nirenberg files for fourth, final term as San Antonio mayor

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for his fourth and final term as San Antonio's mayor on Thursday. Nirenberg wrote the announcement on his Twitter page around 7 p.m. and asked the public to support him on his mission to be re-elected. Ron Nirenberg is the current mayor...
University of Texas at Austin establishes new AI master's program

The University of Texas at Austin is establishing a new online master’s program in artificial intelligence (AI). The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) covers roughly two years’ worth of course content and will be delivered in partnership with online education platform, edX. It is projected to reach hundreds or thousands of students annually within five years.
Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
Property crimes in San Antonio TRIPLED in 2022!

SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes are on the rise in the Alamo City, up 14.2% overall, according to police data. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented the data to a city council committee last week. Here are a few of the key statistics presented:. Breaking & entering/burglary reports: up...
Coyote Season is a reminder to keep an eye on your pets

SAN ANTONIO - A man is warning others after he was forced to watch his cat get eaten by a pack of coyotes in his front yard. Experts say this is just the beginning, as San Antonio enters coyote season. Ray Sadh says he woke up in the middle of...
Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
Andre McDonald murder trial hits Day 4 on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The Andre McDonald murder trial enters Day 4 on Thursday. The trial is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. On Wednesday, a cell phone expert testified that there were text arguments between the former Air Force major and his wife, Andreen, just moments before she was last seen alive.
