ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Police

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away

Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Phone Arena

Why get shortchanged by half-measured products when Galaxy S20 is so cheap

Friends don't let friends get ripped off by wealthy corporations and this humble friend of yours thinks that if you are on the hunt for a solid phone but don't have the money for a flagship handset, the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is currently on sale, is worth considering. Even...
Android Headlines

Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED

Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
BGR.com

iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15

Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to debut with a custom "for Galaxy" Snapdragon processor

The year might have just started, but the battle for the title of “Best Android Flagship of 2023” has already begun. The first major contender, the. By now, we are very familiar with many of the new features that the Korean tech giant will be implementing. For example, most leakers long expected Samsung’s flagship for 2023 to be powered by a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Now, however, the most credible confirmation of that fact comes directly from prominent tech tipster Roland Quandt.
Android Police

Amazon's screenless Halo Band fitness tracker is half price right now

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Halo band can perform a lot of measurements that regular fitness bands do, like counting steps, assessing your heart rate, analyzing your sleep time, and so on. It's even swim-proof, surviving down to depths of 50 meters. This stripped-down fitness band is available for half the price, so you'll only have to pay $35 for it.
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra selfie camera may be getting the upgrades it needs

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With just over a week separating us from its official unveiling at Unpacked on February 1, anticipation around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is becoming palpable. Leaks have painted an increasingly clear picture of the new flagship lineup, with specs spilled, retail packaging revealed, and pricing plans made public. We even know a lot about the impressive new hardware being used to power the rear camera in the S23 Ultra, but we hadn’t heard much about the all-important front-facing camera — that is, until now.
Android Police

Bose Smart Soundbars drop to lowest price again

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. TV speakers are good enough these days, but they still pale in comparison to a good soundbar. When you have a great soundbar, you can properly enjoy music, movies, and your favorite TV shows. Great soundbars are quite expensive, however, so we were pretty happy to see two of Bose's excellent smart soundbars drop to the lowest price they've ever had.
Android Police

Chrome 109's Material You-style Omnibox redesign on Android is here to stay

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers on Android, and it has been the hotbed of changes in recent months, as the developers behind it try to keep the browser’s interface modern and synchronized with Google’s Material Design guidelines. The address bar is a critical component of Chrome, or any other browser for that matter, and it is receiving an infusion of color on Android. Changes are afoot on the desktop version, too, with Chrome seeing a small tweak to toggles.
Android Police

OnePlus’s first tablet will finally debut next month

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Android tablet scene is not as diverse as that of Android smartphones. Samsung makes many of the best Android tablets worth your money, with options from Lenovo, Xiaomi, and others primarily meant to cater to the low-end market. OnePlus, known for providing flagship-level hardware on its phones, is rumored to have been working on a tablet of its own since at least 2021. The device reportedly even entered private testing in India earlier this year. Now, the company seems all set to take wraps off its first Android tablet at its upcoming Cloud 11 event next month.
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy