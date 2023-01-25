Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Android tablet scene is not as diverse as that of Android smartphones. Samsung makes many of the best Android tablets worth your money, with options from Lenovo, Xiaomi, and others primarily meant to cater to the low-end market. OnePlus, known for providing flagship-level hardware on its phones, is rumored to have been working on a tablet of its own since at least 2021. The device reportedly even entered private testing in India earlier this year. Now, the company seems all set to take wraps off its first Android tablet at its upcoming Cloud 11 event next month.

2 DAYS AGO