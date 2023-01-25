Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy users need to update Galaxy Store right away
Attention Samsung Galaxy users. You need to update the Galaxy Store on your phone to the latest version right away. Security researchers have discovered a couple of critical vulnerabilities in the app. Version 4.5.49.8 or newer of the app patches those vulnerabilities. Security researchers report two major vulnerabilities in the...
Phone Arena
Why get shortchanged by half-measured products when Galaxy S20 is so cheap
Friends don't let friends get ripped off by wealthy corporations and this humble friend of yours thinks that if you are on the hunt for a solid phone but don't have the money for a flagship handset, the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is currently on sale, is worth considering. Even...
Android Headlines
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be launched at Unpacked?
Will a surprise reveal see the new smartwatch land on 1 February?
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
The future's bright if you want a Samsung Galaxy S23
The most affordable Samsung Galaxy S23 is getting a nifty display upgrade
ZDNet
The LG C2 83-inch OLED TV is $1300 at Best Buy. It's a great upgrade choice for the big game
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to debut with a custom "for Galaxy" Snapdragon processor
The year might have just started, but the battle for the title of “Best Android Flagship of 2023” has already begun. The first major contender, the. By now, we are very familiar with many of the new features that the Korean tech giant will be implementing. For example, most leakers long expected Samsung’s flagship for 2023 to be powered by a custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Now, however, the most credible confirmation of that fact comes directly from prominent tech tipster Roland Quandt.
At last, Apple's selling refurbished iPhone 13s from the mini to the Pro Max
Save up to £230 on the price of an iPhone 13 without the possible risks of buying from second-hand sellers
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
Samsung’s jaw-dropping 3D projection puts spotlight on Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cameras
Samsung’s latest teaser in Milan is a 3D projection that puts the spotlight on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cameras including Space Zoom and Night Mode.
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder today and save some serious cash — no payment required
Samsung Unpacked is less than two weeks away, but you can already save some money on the next Galaxy by reserving your preorder today.
Amazon's screenless Halo Band fitness tracker is half price right now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Halo band can perform a lot of measurements that regular fitness bands do, like counting steps, assessing your heart rate, analyzing your sleep time, and so on. It's even swim-proof, surviving down to depths of 50 meters. This stripped-down fitness band is available for half the price, so you'll only have to pay $35 for it.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra selfie camera may be getting the upgrades it needs
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With just over a week separating us from its official unveiling at Unpacked on February 1, anticipation around the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is becoming palpable. Leaks have painted an increasingly clear picture of the new flagship lineup, with specs spilled, retail packaging revealed, and pricing plans made public. We even know a lot about the impressive new hardware being used to power the rear camera in the S23 Ultra, but we hadn’t heard much about the all-important front-facing camera — that is, until now.
Bose Smart Soundbars drop to lowest price again
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. TV speakers are good enough these days, but they still pale in comparison to a good soundbar. When you have a great soundbar, you can properly enjoy music, movies, and your favorite TV shows. Great soundbars are quite expensive, however, so we were pretty happy to see two of Bose's excellent smart soundbars drop to the lowest price they've ever had.
Chrome 109's Material You-style Omnibox redesign on Android is here to stay
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers on Android, and it has been the hotbed of changes in recent months, as the developers behind it try to keep the browser’s interface modern and synchronized with Google’s Material Design guidelines. The address bar is a critical component of Chrome, or any other browser for that matter, and it is receiving an infusion of color on Android. Changes are afoot on the desktop version, too, with Chrome seeing a small tweak to toggles.
OnePlus’s first tablet will finally debut next month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Android tablet scene is not as diverse as that of Android smartphones. Samsung makes many of the best Android tablets worth your money, with options from Lenovo, Xiaomi, and others primarily meant to cater to the low-end market. OnePlus, known for providing flagship-level hardware on its phones, is rumored to have been working on a tablet of its own since at least 2021. The device reportedly even entered private testing in India earlier this year. Now, the company seems all set to take wraps off its first Android tablet at its upcoming Cloud 11 event next month.
I won't buy another digital PS5 game and you shouldn't either
Sony's digital games return policy is entirely too strict, and I'm tired of getting burned by it.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0