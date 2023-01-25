ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota law professors test if AI program ChatGPT can pass their final exams

MINNEAPOLIS -- You may have heard recently about the artificial intelligence program Chat GPT. Some University of Minnesota law professors wanted to find out if it could pass their final exams.Professor Dan Schwarcz had his doubts, but as he graded his students' exams he genuinely couldn't tell which one was written by a student and which was written by an AI program.RELATED: What exactly is ChatGPT?"The questions we ask on law school exams are not 'tell me when this law was passed', or the types of things you can ask Google to give you an answer," Schwarcz said.In the end, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Joy Bodin Named President of Hennepin Technical College

Hennepin Technical College’s interim president can now strip that “interim” label off her title. This week, the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees named Joy Bodin as president of Hennepin Tech. The college has campuses in Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie. Bodin has served as...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
SARTELL, MN
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year

Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds

Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions

Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Tyre Nichols: Minneapolis community leaders respond to video 'Heartbroken. Sad. Disturbing’

Fox 9's Maury Glover spoke to two influential Black community leaders in the Twin Cities about their reactions to what they saw in the video showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols. Tyrone Terrill, president of the African American Leadership Project, said, "No officer there showed any humanity for a man that, very similar to George Floyd, cried for his mother and again no humanity."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Crescent Cove Continues Push for Pediatric Hospice Care

Crescent Cove in Brooklyn Center offers care and support to families of children with shortened life expectancy and the families of those who love them. “We do this by providing respite care for families so many times the children who have complex medical conditions,” explained Jenny Floria from Crescent Cove in a Newsmakers segment. “Their parents are caring for them and providing advanced medical care to them 24/7. They can bring their child to Crescent Cove, we take over all medical care for them, and also provide an amazing experience for them and the parents can take a break, recharge, spend time with other kids in the household and those kinds of things.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Park’s Cody Cramer Leads with ‘Steady, Calm’ Approach

As the old saying goes, “practice makes perfect.” And at Champlin Park High School, the students in the school’s orchestra have been busy learning a complex piece by Beethoven called “Egmont Overture.”. “It’s one of two selections they’ll be performing at the upcoming Northwest Suburban Conference...
ccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: Daniel McCollor

In this week’s CCX Sports Spotlight John Jacobson profiles Wayzata Nordic skier Daniel McCollor. The junior finished fourth in the state last year and is one of the state’s best again this season. His two older sisters, Mara and Lauren, also skied at Wayzata and both now compete...
WAYZATA, MN
KROC News

Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at State Street East and almond Street North. The police report stated that a 2009 Nissan driven by Gracid Vidal, 18 of Randolph, collided with a 2016 Dodge driven by James Hjermstad, 72 of Cannon Falls.
CANNON FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy