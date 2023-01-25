Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Step his a**: US cops snickered, bragged as Person of color they attacked lay biting the dustsarpathMemphis, TN
Related
University of Minnesota law professors test if AI program ChatGPT can pass their final exams
MINNEAPOLIS -- You may have heard recently about the artificial intelligence program Chat GPT. Some University of Minnesota law professors wanted to find out if it could pass their final exams.Professor Dan Schwarcz had his doubts, but as he graded his students' exams he genuinely couldn't tell which one was written by a student and which was written by an AI program.RELATED: What exactly is ChatGPT?"The questions we ask on law school exams are not 'tell me when this law was passed', or the types of things you can ask Google to give you an answer," Schwarcz said.In the end, the...
ccxmedia.org
Joy Bodin Named President of Hennepin Technical College
Hennepin Technical College’s interim president can now strip that “interim” label off her title. This week, the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees named Joy Bodin as president of Hennepin Tech. The college has campuses in Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie. Bodin has served as...
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
These are the nominees for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year
The nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year have been announced. On Wednesday, Education Minnesota announced 131 nominees for the annual accolade. The Teacher of the Year program, which is in its 59th year, recognizes teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as early childhood family education and adult basic education. Both public and private school teachers are eligible for the award.
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Kara Easlund of Cambridge named Minnesota Mother of the Year
Kara Eastlund of Cambridge was selected as the 2023 Minnesota Mother of the Year®. She is the 56th woman in Minnesota history to hold this honor. Eastlund is a licensed social worker with her master’s degree, serving as the director of Adults Adopting Special Kids, a statewide program that provides adoption services to children in the foster care system and she serves on several boards, with focus on serving children, families, and vulnerable populations.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Hair Salon, Customers Express Support for CROWN Act
Legislation is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s desk that has some at the state Capitol wondering “what took so long?” The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act would ban discrimination based on someone’s hair. The Minnesota Senate...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds
Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Minneapolis community leaders respond to video 'Heartbroken. Sad. Disturbing’
Fox 9's Maury Glover spoke to two influential Black community leaders in the Twin Cities about their reactions to what they saw in the video showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols. Tyrone Terrill, president of the African American Leadership Project, said, "No officer there showed any humanity for a man that, very similar to George Floyd, cried for his mother and again no humanity."
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: Crescent Cove Continues Push for Pediatric Hospice Care
Crescent Cove in Brooklyn Center offers care and support to families of children with shortened life expectancy and the families of those who love them. “We do this by providing respite care for families so many times the children who have complex medical conditions,” explained Jenny Floria from Crescent Cove in a Newsmakers segment. “Their parents are caring for them and providing advanced medical care to them 24/7. They can bring their child to Crescent Cove, we take over all medical care for them, and also provide an amazing experience for them and the parents can take a break, recharge, spend time with other kids in the household and those kinds of things.”
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park’s Cody Cramer Leads with ‘Steady, Calm’ Approach
As the old saying goes, “practice makes perfect.” And at Champlin Park High School, the students in the school’s orchestra have been busy learning a complex piece by Beethoven called “Egmont Overture.”. “It’s one of two selections they’ll be performing at the upcoming Northwest Suburban Conference...
ccxmedia.org
CCX Sports Spotlight: Daniel McCollor
In this week’s CCX Sports Spotlight John Jacobson profiles Wayzata Nordic skier Daniel McCollor. The junior finished fourth in the state last year and is one of the state’s best again this season. His two older sisters, Mara and Lauren, also skied at Wayzata and both now compete...
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Mpls Commissioner Alexander join response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, whose father was a police officer, was one of the first public officials in the Twin Cities metro to respond to the release of the video showing five former Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. He...
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure
Royal Foundry Craft Spirits in Minneapolis will close this weekend. The British-inspired distillery and cocktail room opened at 241 Fremont Ave. N., in the Harrison neighborhood, in 2019. "We regret to inform you that Royal Foundry Craft Spirits will close its doors for the foreseeable future on Sunday, January 29,"...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at State Street East and almond Street North. The police report stated that a 2009 Nissan driven by Gracid Vidal, 18 of Randolph, collided with a 2016 Dodge driven by James Hjermstad, 72 of Cannon Falls.
Has Minneapolis made any progress towards police reform? Memphis situation brings up questions
MINNEAPOLIS — The deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is hard to see for so many in Minneapolis. The city has been at the center of the police reform debate ever since George Floyd's murder two-and-a-half years ago pushed the movement over the edge. With this latest act...
ccxmedia.org
Honeywell Union Workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth Face Possible Lockout
Honeywell union workers in Golden Valley, Plymouth and Minneapolis, embroiled in a contract stalemate, face a possible company lockout beginning Feb. 1. The company informed the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1145 of the possibility if the two sides don’t reach an agreement by the end of the month.
Comments / 0