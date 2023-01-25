MINNEAPOLIS -- You may have heard recently about the artificial intelligence program Chat GPT. Some University of Minnesota law professors wanted to find out if it could pass their final exams.Professor Dan Schwarcz had his doubts, but as he graded his students' exams he genuinely couldn't tell which one was written by a student and which was written by an AI program.RELATED: What exactly is ChatGPT?"The questions we ask on law school exams are not 'tell me when this law was passed', or the types of things you can ask Google to give you an answer," Schwarcz said.In the end, the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO